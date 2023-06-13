Primrose School of East Windsor Now Open and Serving Children and Families in East Windsor/Hightstown, New Jersey
Senator Vin. Gopal and Mayor J. Mironov inaugurated Primrose School of East Windsor. An early education and care provider hiring teachers and enrolling children
We are thrilled to be part of the East Windsor community. It can be a struggle to find quality childcare, and we want to give parents peace of mind that their children are well-cared for and happy.”EAST WINDSOR, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- East Windsor and Hightstown parents have a new option for quality early education and care with the opening of Primrose School of East Windsor on May 16, 2023.
The school accommodates up to 204 children and is currently enrolling children aged 6 weeks to 5 years old. Primrose School of East Windsor’s Infant, Toddler, Early Preschool, Preschool, Preschool Pathways and Pre-K classes nurture Active Minds, Healthy Bodies and Happy Hearts. Each program builds their social skills and develops their character through purposeful play, music, and literature.
Local Franchise Owners Rashmi Agarwal and Shailendra Poddar are excited to bring exceptional early learning experiences to children in East Windsor and the neighboring communities. As working parents of two kids, Rashmi and Shailendra understand how important it is for parents to find quality early education and care for their children. It is their goal to be the most trusted and loved childcare provider in East Windsor, NJ.
“We are thrilled to be part of the East Windsor/Hightstown community and help provide young children with the right foundation for future learning and life,” said Rashmi Agarwal, Franchise Owner of Primrose School of East Windsor. “Our family knows what a struggle it can be to find premier childcare, and we want to give parents the peace of mind that comes from knowing their children are well-cared for and happy.”
Balanced Learning® Approach
Children at Primrose School of East Windsor will benefit from the Primrose-exclusive, research-informed Balanced Learning approach, which blends purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence and compassion. The thoughtfully designed curriculum is updated regularly and puts children first in every lesson. These age-appropriate, integrated learning experiences are guided by teachers who are dedicated to helping each child foster a lifelong love of learning.
Community Impact
The construction of the school contributed approximately $3 million to the local economy and will create 25+ jobs once at full capacity. The school is actively hiring teachers and staff positions. Additionally, the Agarwal’s plan to be an active member of the East Windsor give back to the community through annual events that provide students the opportunity to practice generosity firsthand.
School Features
At 11,500 square feet, Primrose School of East Windsor features 13 classrooms and 4 secure, age-appropriate playgrounds. Our modern building has 10 feet+ ceilings and large picture windows in every classroom. The learning and fun will continue outdoors through gardening and nature activities in the school’s Primrose Patch Garden.
Health & Safety
The health and safety of children and staff at Primrose School of East Windsor remains the highest priority. The school follows Primrose Schools stringent health and safety requirements, maintains all protocols as outlined by local and state health departments and licensing agencies, and monitors CDC recommendations to help ensure the safety of staff and children at the school.
The health and safety measures at the school include: frequent disinfecting and sanitizing of the facility, classroom materials and equipment; frequent handwashing by children and staff; touchless check-ins; required wearing of face masks by staff; temperature checks for children and staff upon entry; disinfecting playground equipment before and after each use; and professional deep cleaning of the facility every weekend.
Primrose School of East Windsor is located at 191 Dutch Neck Road, East Windsor, NJ 08520. To inquire about enrollment or job opportunities, please call 609-630-6333 or visit primroseeastwindsor.com.
About Primrose Schools ®
Primrose Schools is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are more than 480 Primrose schools in 33 states today. Each school is independently owned and operated by Franchise Owners who partner with parents to help children build the right foundation for future learning and life. Primrose believes who children become is as important as what they know. The exclusive Primrose Balanced Learning® approach is created from the best early education wisdom and balances purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence and compassion. For more information, visit www.PrimroseSchools.com, connect with us on Facebook and Twitter, explore our blog, sign up for our emails and find a Primrose school near you.
