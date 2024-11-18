Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,644 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,311 in the last 365 days.

Council Sends Three Names to Governor for Court of Appeals Vacancy

Administrative Office of the Courts
511 Union Street, Suite 600
Nashville, TN 37219
© 2024 Tennessee Courts System

Mission: To serve as a trusted resource to assist in improving the administration of justice and promoting confidence in the Judiciary.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Council Sends Three Names to Governor for Court of Appeals Vacancy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more