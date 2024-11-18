$62 Million in Grants Awarded by the NYS Council on the Arts

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced over 2,000 grants totaling $62 million by the New York State Council on the Arts — these grants will support 1,497 nonprofit organizations and 509 individual artists, increasing access to arts funding and recognizing the substantial economic and social impact of New York’s vital arts and culture sector. With more than $21 million already awarded as multi-year grants, this funding round brings Fiscal Year 2025’s totals to $84 million in grants.

“As the unparalleled leader of arts and culture, New York’s creativity and innovation inspires the world,” Governor Hochul said. “Our continued investment in our dynamic creative sector will further boost tourism, strengthen our local economies and continue New York’s success as a rich and vibrant place to live, work and visit.”

NYSCA’s on-going efforts to ensure greater access to arts funding also resulted in a 20% increase in applications, with 70% of organization support grants awarded to institutions with budgets under $1 million across the state. Recipients of four different FY 2025 grant categories were announced: Support for Organizations, Support for Artists, Targeted Opportunities, and Regrants and Services. A full list of the awarded grants can be found here.

NYSCA is also accepting applications for $80 Million in grants for the Capital Projects Fund until Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025 at 4 p.m. NYSCA's Capital Projects Fund invests in capital facilities and expansion projects for cultural nonprofit organizations that promote accessibility, diverse programming, environmental sustainability and more. This funding helps preserve and create jobs that contribute to the growth of New York's arts and tourism sectors. Visit the NYSCA website for additional details.

Executive Director of NYSCA Erika Mallin said, “The continued support from the Governor and Legislature is a testament to their dedication to the importance of our sector, which is critical to the health of our communities and economy. On behalf of the Council, we congratulate and thank all the grantees. Their work will continue to ensure our state’s influence as the artistic capital of the world.”

State Senator Jose M. Serrano said "Art builds communities, inspires learning and strengthens our connections to each other and the larger world. By supporting this incredible number of nonprofits and artists, we are creating a brighter and more engaging future for New Yorkers across the state. I applaud this year’s NYSCA grantees and look forward to all of your contributions and creativity.”

Assemblymember Daniel O’Donnell said, “As the Chair of Tourism, Parks, Arts and Sports Development, I applaud the impressive number of NYSCA grants for our nonprofits and artists and am thankful for the critical support from Governor Hochul and my colleagues in the Legislature for our hardworking creative sector. Congratulations to all the NYSCA grantees, your creativity and dedication yields incredible benefits for our residents and visitors throughout New York State.”

About the New York State Council on the Arts

The mission of the New York State Council on the Arts is to foster and advance the full breadth of New York State’s arts, culture and creativity for all. To support the ongoing recovery of the arts across New York State, the Council on the Arts will award $162 million in FY2025, serving organizations and artists across all 10 of the state’s regions. The Council on the Arts further advances New York's creative culture by convening leaders in the field and providing organizational and professional development opportunities and informational resources.

Created by Governor Nelson Rockefeller in 1960 and continued with the support of Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature, the Council is an agency that is part of the Executive Branch. For more information on NYSCA, please visit arts.ny.gov, and follow NYSCA's Facebook page, on X @NYSCArts and Instagram @NYSCouncilontheArts.