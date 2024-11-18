11/20/2024: The State Auditor invites those working with local government finances to attend this one-day training.

Office of the Minnesota State Auditor

Local Government Training Conference

(Virtual platform provided by NASACT)

November 20, 2024

The Office of the State Auditor is partnering with the National Association of State Auditors, Comptrollers and Treasurers (NASACT) to present our annual Local Government Training Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. The conference is being presented virtually (online).

For more information about the conference including the agenda and to register, please go to the conference page on NASACT website.

In order to register, you will need to create a NASACT profile. You will be prompted to create the profile when you click on the register button. There are both CPE and Non-CPE options for registration.

If you have questions on registering, please contact Tanya Grayson at NASACT at (859) 276-1147 or tgrayson@nasact.org. For other questions about the conference, please contact Lisa Young at 651-296-4083 or email lisa.young@osa.state.mn.us.

Who should attend: The Office of the State Auditor invites those working with local government finances, and county and city attorneys to attend training relevant to local governments.

Prerequisites: None

Advanced Preparation: None

Program Level: Basic to Intermediate

Delivery Method: Group Internet Based

Objectives: Learn about new government standards, rules, and regulations being issued. Improve internal control identification and ethical standards that are maintained in local government.

CONFERENCE AGENDA

7:45-7:55 Log in to Webinar (NASACT Zoom link)

7:55-8:00 Administrative Announcements

8:00-8:05 Welcome from State Auditor Blaha

8:05-9:45 Governmental Accounting Update – Chris Pembrook

Field of study: Accounting (Governmental) CPE: 2.0 (100 minutes)

This session discusses the latest accounting standards issued by the GASB including the

implementation guidance questions.

9:45-9:55 Morning Break

9:55-11:25 Uniform Guidance – Benjamin Sedelmeier, Senior Manager

Thompson Grants

Field of study: Accounting (Governmental) CPE: 1.8 (90 minutes)

This session will provide attendees with information about the 2024 Uniform Guidance

update.

11:25-11:35 Break – speaker change

11:35-12:35 Legal Compliance Update – David Kenney JD, Assistant Legal Counsel, and

Mark Kerr, JD, CFE, Assistant Legal Counsel/Director of Special Investigations. Office of

the Minnesota State Auditor

Field of study: Business Law CPE: 1.0 (60 minutes); applied for CLE: 1.0 (60 minutes)

This annual update will provide attendees with information about recent Minnesota

compliance issues, law changes affecting local governments, and update on internet

related fraud risk.

12:35-1:05 Break for Lunch

1:05-2:35 Internal Controls: Your First Line of Defense – Benjamin Sedelmeier, Senior Manager

Field of study: Accounting (Governmental) CPE: 1.8 (90 minutes)

This session will provide attendees with information about how to identify the key

components of internal controls and explore the relevant requirements under the Uniform

Guidance. It will discuss the difference between preventative and detective controls and

review how real-world internal controls address specific compliance weaknesses.

2:35-2:45 Afternoon Break

2:45-3:35 Ethics – Chad Weinstein

Field of study: Behavioral Ethics CPE: 1.0 (50 minutes)

This session will highlight recent issues in ethics. This session will provide towards CPA

ethic requirements.

3:35-3:45 Afternoon Break

3:45-4:35 OSA – Who we are and what we do!

Field of study: Accounting (Governmental) CPE: 1.0 (50 minutes)

This session provides information about the divisions at the OSA and what work they do.

4:35 Sessions Completed