Jordan’s Voice Against Bullying by Bradley L. Lewis

GRANITE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bradley L. Lewis is excited to announce the release of Jordan’s Voice Against Bullying. This insightful book addresses bullying and encourages kids to believe their voices matter.In Jordan’s Voice Against Bullying, Lewis explores the difficult experiences children face in today’s social media world. He highlights how bullying has taken on new forms that can be hard to escape. Drawing on his own experiences and family story, Lewis highlights the role of family environments in shaping how young people respond to bullying.He also explores how social pressures impact their reactions to bullying. The book offers insights and encouragement to children, parents, and educators, reinforcing the idea that standing up against bullying can make a real difference.This book is useful to anyone who cares about children's welfare, whether they are teachers or parents. The book offers readers helpful guidance and a heartfelt message that bullying need not be an inevitable aspect of growing up.About the AuthorBradley L. Lewis grew up in a suburb of Chicago and was bullied for years. His journey from being a bullied child to facing harassment as an adult has given him unique insight into the lasting effects of bullying. The heartbreaking loss of his son due to bullying has strengthened his commitment to this cause.Lewis brings his personal experiences and deep understanding to Jordan’s Voice Against Bullying.You may now purchase Jordan's Voice Against Bullying on Amazon www.amazon.com/dp/B0DMPSJBV5 For additional details, please get in touch with:Bradley L. Lewisbradman1966@yahoo.com618-751-1533

