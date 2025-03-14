Neon Necromancer by Melissa Santoro – A Dark Tale of Magic, Power, and Consequences

Book Neon Necromancer Author Melissa Ann Santoro

A gripping literature & fiction novel that plunges readers into a world of ancient magic, moral dilemmas, and terrifying consequences.

FALLON, NV, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melissa Santoro is thrilled to introduce Neon Necromancer , a gripping literature & fiction novel that plunges readers into a world of ancient magic, moral dilemmas, and terrifying consequences. This dark fantasy blends supernatural elements with the raw struggles of self-discovery, making it a must-read for fans of thought-provoking literature & fiction.Set in the haunted city of Alarion, Neon Necromancer follows Daiyam, an elven necromancer who seeks solace in speaking with the dead. What begins as a harmless connection to lost souls soon turns into a dangerous obsession when he discovers an ancient grimoire. This forbidden book grants him access to unimaginable power—but also lures him into darkness. When Daiyam accidentally unleashes the vengeful spirit of a serial killer, the city falls into chaos, forcing him to confront his own morality. Can he contain the evil he has set free, or will his thirst for knowledge destroy everything around him?As a literature & fiction novel, Neon Necromancer offers more than just magic and mystery—it delves deep into the complexities of guilt, ambition, and redemption. Daiyam’s internal struggle mirrors the external turmoil of Alarion, creating a richly layered story that keeps readers on edge. The novel challenges perceptions of right and wrong, exploring the fine line between ambition and recklessness, power and destruction.About the Author:Melissa Santoro’s writing is immersive, weaving together intricate world-building with emotionally charged storytelling. Fans of dark fantasy and supernatural literature & fiction will find themselves captivated by the eerie yet compelling atmosphere of Neon Necromancer. The novel's blend of modern and ancient elements makes it a unique addition to the genre, offering readers a fresh perspective on necromancy and its consequences.Melissa Santoro, a proud military family member, has always been fascinated by storytelling. Living in Fallon, Nevada, with her cat, she has spent years crafting the stories that play in her mind like vivid movies. Now, at 36, she is bringing those visions to life with Neon Necromancer, her debut novel in the literature & fiction genre. She hopes her readers will be drawn into the dark, fantastical worlds she creates and find themselves questioning the choices her characters make.Neon Necromancer is available now on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Neon-Necromancer-Melissa-Santoro-ebook/dp/B0DYKVRY1Z For media inquiries, please contact:Melissa SantoroEmail: phycomel@yahoo.com

