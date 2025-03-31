21st Century Burning Bushes by Dr. Setrag Khoshaﬁan

Burning Bushes Series Author Dr Setrag Khoshafian

This series is about the incredible, the unusual, the wonderful, the miraculous, the strange, the terrifying, the surprising, the horrific, and the signs.

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Setrag Khoshaﬁan has written a book series called 21st Century Burning Bushes . This series is about the incredible, the unusual, the wonderful, the miraculous, the strange, the terrifying, the surprising, the horrific, and the signs that are all around us - all amazing Burning Bushes. It explores different topics related to 21st Century relevant purpose, meaning, faith, and scientiﬁc wonders.The series consists of multiple volumes. The ﬁrst two volumes are available now:Volume I: Spiritual Burning BushesThe Spiritual Burning Bushes is where it all starts – there are blessings and challenges with enormous consequences for humanity and our relationship with the Creator. This first volume lays the foundation to help us focus on the various perspectives on Jesus Christ and the Bible. It also examines the Burning Bushes of Revivals and Supernatural manifestations, delving into the practical implications and examples. To understand what He is doing in history, we must see what these Spiritual Burning Bushes are all about and live accordingly.Volume II: Science and Technology Burning BushesThe second volume focuses on the incredible advances in 21st-century Science and Technology as Burning Bushes. Unprecedented scientific and technological trends are transforming society through Quantum Mechanics, Automation, DNA, and Artificial Intelligence: all significant Burning Bushes with enormous ramifications for our lives and faiths. Other topics include DNA, Transhumanism (Humanity 2.0), and Digital Currencies (Bitcoin and Decentralization). The volume relates these to the Spiritual Burning Bushes and connects the dots.Both volumes are must-reads for all who want to make their faiths relevant to the 21st Century or who perceive the strangeness of our times and seek the truth. These are living books with references, practical recommendations, and QR codes for each chapter for additional material.A Book Series That Covers Various TopicsThe Burning Bushes book series examines the full range of unusual trends, signs, and events characterizing the 21st Century. It investigates contemporary questions of purpose, meaning, faith, and scientific discoveries. Each volume presents various perspectives on these "Burning Bush" phenomena while offering compelling guidance for responding to these significant markers of our time. It is a call to action.About the Author:Dr. Setrag Khoshafian is a Digital Transformation expert with 25+ years as a software industry executive, having innovated digital products and authored more than 10 books on digital technology. With a Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an MSc in Mathematics from AUB, he has taught cutting-edge technology topics as a professor while also serving in spiritual ministries across the Middle East and United States, including founding Bashde, the world's first Armenian Christian Internet Radio station.His recent work focuses on the "Burning Bushes" book series, which confronts urgent 21st-century revelations including spiritual dimensions, societal shifts, revivals, supernatural phenomena, scientific breakthroughs, and technological developments like AI, Quantum, Robotics, DNA, Crypto, and Transhumanism. Through compelling analysis and practical guidance, the series challenges readers to turn and consider these contemporary signs, equipping them to respond effectively to these pivotal phenomena.More information is available at www.burningbushes.org For media inquiries or review copies, please contact:Dr. Setrag(Set) KhoshaﬁanEmail: set@burningbushes.orgWebsite: www.burningbushes.org

