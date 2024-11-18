Holiday Markets Connect Visitors with Local Makers on Florida’s Historic Coast

Horse drawn carriage stopped at one of the shops on St. Augustine's Aviles Street at Christmas Lots of markets and shopping spirit can be found in St. Augustine during Nights of Lights. Shopping at the Holiday Market's in St. Augustineis perfect for finding the perfect treasure. Lightner Museum in Historic St Augustine shines during Nights of Lights - FloridasHistoricCoast.com St. Augusitne Bayfront glowing during the Annual NIghts of Lights Holiday Celebration- FloridasHistoricCoast.com

From historic homes to oak-covered courtyards, enjoy a festive shopping atmosphere this season

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get into the festive spirit without getting into a winter coat with holiday markets that will make checking off any shopping list a pleasure.Florida’s Historic Coast is all about waterfront fun year-round. Select from handcrafted items, home décor, and more while enjoying beach breezes at the Vilano Beach Artisan Market Walk on Dec. 21, the Art Walk at the Beach on Nov. 30, and the Holiday Market at St. Augustine Beach on Dec. 14. The Boardwalk Bazaar at Marina Munch on Nov. 29 features marsh vistas and a unique resale market.St. Augustine’s landmarks set the stage for shopping with a side of history. The Colonial Quarter hosts the Nights of Lights Holiday Market, Nov. 23, 2024-Jan. 1, 2025, complete with snow and fun gifts. The Lightner Museum invites local artisans to showcase their wares at its Holiday Market on Dec. 5. Cider, s’mores, gifts, and fun are on the menu at the Artisans’ Holiday Night Market at the Ximenez-Fatio House Museum on Dec. 6.Art lovers will find many handcrafted gifts at the Moonlight Market at Jenna Alexander Studio on Nov. 16. Step back in time with a quaint, hometown holiday experience at the Hastings Main Street Fall Festival of Art on Nov. 30-Dec. 1 and the Holiday Market on Main Street in Hastings on Dec. 14.Shop on the wild side with local artists, craft vendors, and alligators at the Jingle Bell Croc Holiday Night Market at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm on Dec. 14. With venues as cool as its wares, guests can shop in style at the “Whiskey Wonderland” at the St. Augustine Distillery on Nov. 22 and the St. Augustine Amphitheatre Seasonal Night Market on Dec. 10. Hop on a trolley Nov. 23 to shop and eat in Uptown St. Augustine on the Holly Jolly Shopping Spree. Support young vendors and their wares at the Kidz Entrepreneurs Holiday Market on Dec. 8.Plan a complete holiday shopping adventure today using the handy trip planner Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visitor Information Centers are located at 10 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine; 200 Solana Rd. Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach: and at the St. Johns County Beach Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. For advance travel information, call 1.800.653.2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com . Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast; @ViajaStAugustine, Facebook.com/OfficialStAugustine, and Facebook.com/ViajaStAugustine and Twitter @FlHistoricCoast

Nights of Lights in St. Augustine, Florida

