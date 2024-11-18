Empowering Professionals to Thrive During the Holiday Season

Dr. Twanna Carter (Photo by Renee Wilhite)

Twanna Carter Professional & Personal Coaching, LLC Announces Stress Relief & Relaxation Workshop

I am deserving of rest, relaxation, and self-care, and I prioritize these activities for my well-being. ” — Dr. Twanna Carter, from Melaninated Magic

BOWIE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twanna Carter Professional & Personal Coaching , LLC has announced its upcoming virtual event, Stress Relief & Relaxation Workshop: How to Conquer Overwhelm & Thrive, scheduled for Wednesday, November 20, 2024. This interactive session aims to equip professionals with essential stress management techniques to navigate the busy holiday season with calm and focus.The workshop will take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM EST via Zoom, providing a convenient and accessible platform for attendees across the globe.A Timely Solution for Holiday StressAs the holiday season approaches, stress and overwhelm can often peak for professionals juggling personal and work commitments. This workshop, led by Twanna Carter , PhD, Certified Executive Coach and ICF professional certified coach, offers practical strategies to address these challenges. Attendees will learn:~Five essential stress management techniques for daily life~Mindfulness practices to foster relaxation~Actionable steps to create a balanced mindset heading into 2025"Many professionals struggle to find calm during the holidays," says Twanna Carter. "This workshop is designed to provide practical tools and empower them to not only survive but thrive."An Investment in Personal Well-BeingThe workshop is particularly geared toward busy professionals seeking to prioritize their mental well-being while excelling in their careers. Attendees will leave equipped to:~Handle stress effectively with actionable strategies~Incorporate mindfulness practices into their routines~Approach the new year with clarity and renewed focusBy fostering a calm and balanced outlook, the session aligns with Twanna Carter Professional & Personal Coaching’s mission to empower professionals to overcome obstacles like burnout, impostor syndrome, and self-doubt.Event DetailsEvent Name: Stress Relief & Relaxation Workshop: How to Conquer Overwhelm & ThriveDate: Wednesday, November 20, 2024Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM ESTFormat: Virtual (Zoom)Registration: Limited spaces available. Early registration is encouraged at Eventbrite

