Celebrate the Season with The Tannery Row’s Annual Holiday Sale and Exclusive Offers

Inside The Tannery Row Showroom Leather Display at The Tannery Row Showroom Leather Sides & Bundles on Sale

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tannery Row, a premier leather distributor and supplier of high-quality leather, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Annual Holiday Sale This event kicks off with early access for text subscribers from November 21 to November 24, followed by public access from November 25 to December 19. Discounts are available on a variety of leather bundles and premium, limited-edition leathers.HOLIDAY MYSTERY BUNDLES: PREMIUM LEATHER PACKAGES AT EXCLUSIVE PRICESDuring the 2024 Holiday Sale, The Tannery Row is offering substantial savings on high-quality leather, including Badalassi Carlo, Horween, C.F. Stead, Splenda, upholstery leather, and more.From single leather sides to multiple-piece bundles, there are several options available at reduced prices that start as low as $100 (for a single side).HOW TO GET EARLY ACCESS TO THE HOLIDAY LEATHER SALEText subscribers will get early access to the leather sale, receiving codes at 9 a.m. CT on Nov. 21. Days before it's publicly available, these text codes will let subscribers take advantage of early admission, a 10% sitewide discount, and free shipping. Early access ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on Nov. 24.Sign up for early access here to get the special holiday admission and discount codes.PUBLIC ACCESS STARTS NOV. 25Following the early access period, the Annual Holiday Sale will be open to all shoppers from Nov. 25 until Dec. 19 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Shoppers are encouraged to come into the Tannery Row Showroom to pick out their leather.END-OF-YEAR DELIVERYThe Tannery Row encourages early ordering in December, especially orders intended for holiday gifting.The last day to place orders and have in-stock items shipped in 2024 is December 19.Any order placed after Dec 19 will be shipped in the new year.For all orders, tracking numbers are sent as soon as the order ships. During the holidays, monitoring shipments is strongly advised due to potential delays from the increased shipping volumes.HOLIDAY SCHEDULEThe Tannery Row showroom will close for the holiday season on Friday, Dec. 20, at 5 p.m. and will be reopening on Thursday, Jan. 2.For additional information on The Tannery Row’s Annual Holiday Sale, please visit their website.ABOUT THE TANNERY ROWBased in Chicago, IL, The Tannery Row is a premier provider of high-quality leather, committed to offering exceptional materials and products to hobbyists, artisans, and businesses worldwide. Known for its extensive leather selections, experienced leather consultants, and a well-appointed showroom, The Tannery Row is a trusted source of top-quality leather, working directly with the best tanneries to provide a diverse selection of premium hides for various end uses.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.