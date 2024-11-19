The DAVIS Companies Promotes Mark Agostinelli

Mark Agostinelli Headshot

Mark has dedicated his entire career to DAVIS and been part of DAVIS being recognized as a Best of Staffing winner for 10 consecutive years.

We are thrilled to promote Mark to this role. His dedication, vision, & passion for excellence make him the perfect leader to guide DAVIS through the next phase of our journey.” — Robert Davis, CEO & Chairman

MARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DAVIS Companies , a provider of staffing and talent advisory services for almost 40 years, is proud to announce the promotion of Mark Agostinelli to President. After dedicating his entire professional career to the company, Mark will now lead the organization as we embark on our next phase of growth and innovation.Starting in sales, Mark quickly distinguished himself as a top performer, excelling in landing, building and managing enterprise accounts. His deep understanding of customer needs and ability to foster long-term relationships were instrumental in the company’s expansion. As Sales Director, Regional Vice President and eventually Executive Vice President, Mark not only contributed to record-breaking sales but also helped shape the core processes that have become integral to our success.A natural leader and lifelong learner, Mark is constantly seeking ways to improve both himself and the company. His passion for reading and exploring new business strategies has been a driving force in his career, earning him a reputation as a thoughtful decision-maker. Known for being a great listener, he combines empathy with the ability to make tough choices, always with the company’s best interests in mind.Throughout his tenure, Mark has been pivotal in reorganizing The DAVIS Companies to operate more efficiently and effectively. His efforts to streamline operations and foster a culture of continuous improvement have set the stage for our future success. His commitment to growth extends beyond the office, where he coaches his children’s hockey and lacrosse teams, serves on the board of his town’s lacrosse organization and shares his insights with the broader business community through a podcast he started, offering advice and perspectives on leadership, sales, career paths and personal development.“We are confident that under his leadership, we will continue to expand our business while upholding the values that have defined us. Mark is the right person to navigate the evolving staffing industry and deliver solutions our customers want today and in the future." Said Robert Davis, CEO & Chairman. "Mark is a true advocate for the people first culture that is central to who we are. His commitment to fostering an environment that balances professional excellence with personal well-being has earned him deep respect across our organization. We are confident that under Mark’s leadership, The DAVIS Companies will continue to thrive and grow while remaining a place where employees feel supported, valued, and inspired every day.”Agostinelli shared his thoughts on this new chapter: "I am incredibly honored and excited to take on this new role and serve our team, partners and customers. The DAVIS Companies a place that has been my home for my entire professional career. This company has provided so much for my own development personally and professional and my family. What I love about our company is that our team takes care of it and the company in return takes care of our people. It’s been a privilege to grow alongside such a talented team, learn from countless mentors and to contribute to the success of this amazing organization. I look forward to leading us through the next chapter and am humbled by the responsibility. Together, we will build on our strong foundation and drive the company forward into a bright future.”As President, Mark will focus on driving strategic growth, fostering innovation, and ensuring that The DAVIS Companies remains a place where talent can thrive and contribute to our long-standing success.About The DAVIS CompaniesThe DAVIS Companies is a preferred source for Staffing Solutions and Talent Advisory Services, specializing in contract, contract-to-hire and direct hire staffing for Engineering, Skilled Manufacturing, IT and Technical personnel. With corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA and offices in Atlanta, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Minneapolis, we put great people to work in great companies.For information about The DAVIS Companies, visit: www.daviscos.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.