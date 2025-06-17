The DAVIS Companies Hires Jeannette Blake as VP of Sales

Jeannette Blake, VP of Sales

Staffing industry sales executive with an impressive track record of driving business growth joins DAVIS team.

Jeannette’s addition to our leadership team is exciting. We’re investing in our company’s growth & she is the right person to help us expand our current market presence and bring us to new markets.” — Mrk Agostinelli, President

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DAVIS Companies Hires Jeannette Blake as VP of SalesThe DAVIS Companies, a provider of staffing and talent advisory services for almost 40 years, is excited to announce the addition of Jeannette Blake as Vice President of Sales. Jeannette joins us as a seasoned sales and staffing executive with more than 30 years of experience, bringing an impressive track record of driving business growth, operational excellence, and client success.Throughout her distinguished career, Jeannette has held pivotal leadership roles, including Chief of Sales and Vice President of Sales for industry leaders. In these roles, she was instrumental in expanding market share, developing long-lasting client relationships, and building strategic sales organizations. Her approach blends consultative selling, operational rigor, and visionary leadership—all of which align seamlessly with the mission and values of The DAVIS Companies."Jeannette’s addition to our leadership team is exciting. We’re investing in our company’s growth and believe she is the right person to help us expand our current market presence and bring our recruiting machine to new markets,” said Mark Agostinelli, President of The DAVIS Companies. “Her ability to identify opportunities, lead and coach high-performing teams, and cultivate strong partnerships will be key as we pursue our long-term growth goals. I’m thrilled to welcome her aboard and look forward to the powerful contributions she’ll bring to our next chapter.”Jeannette is widely recognized in the staffing industry for her innovative mindset, strategic foresight, and ability to inspire excellence. She’s known not only for delivering results but for fostering cultures of collaboration and continuous improvement. Her leadership style and industry insights will be invaluable as The DAVIS Companies strengthens its national footprint and continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of clients and talent alike.“I’m honored to join The DAVIS Companies at such an exciting moment in its journey,” said Blake. “This is a company with a strong foundation, a people-first culture, and a forward-looking strategy that I truly believe in. I’m energized by the opportunity to help shape the next phase of growth and to work alongside a team that is so committed to making a meaningful impact—for our clients, our talent, and our communities.”With Jeannette’s leadership, The DAVIS Companies will continue its mission of putting great people to work at great companies while innovating to deliver staffing and workforce solutions that align with tomorrow’s demands.About The DAVIS CompaniesThe DAVIS Companies is a preferred source for Staffing Solutions and Talent Advisory Services, specializing in contract, contract-to-hire and direct hire staffing for Engineering, Skilled Manufacturing, IT and Software personnel. With corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA and offices in Atlanta, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Minneapolis, we put great people to work in great companies.For more information about The DAVIS Companies, visit: www.daviscos.com

