Fish and Wildlife Almanac, Nov. 18 (published November 18, 2024)

Hunters can find CWD test results online

Hunters can check the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website for chronic wasting disease test results on the deer they’ve harvested. The site also shows statewide CWD test results, summary statistics and mapped locations of deer that tested positive. Any additional deer harvested during Minnesota deer seasons that test positive for CWD will be reported on the CWD results page. The Minnesota DNR also will directly notify any hunter who harvests a deer that tests positive. The DNR relies on hunters’ participation in providing samples to help with disease surveillance and appreciates all those who submitted samples.

Minnesota DNR webinars focus accessible hunting and fishing opportunities, perch

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the fall program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webinar series.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, Mike Hanson, Evan Newton, Jennifer Skiff and Dale Tribby with Capable Partners will discuss accessible hunting and fishing in Minnesota. Hear stories of hunts and fishing trips, and about opportunities for people who have a disability to find support to hunt and fish in Minnesota.

Then, on Wednesday, Nov. 27, Beth Holbrook, Minnesota DNR fisheries research scientist, will discuss changes in Minnesota’s yellow perch populations, including the latest research results and what that means for perch as an important prey for big game fish and for anglers who are targeting perch. Scott Mackenthun, DNR area fisheries supervisor, will also discuss how anglers can improve their chances to catch perch through the ice this winter.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.