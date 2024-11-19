Solution Systems Launches New Affiliate Program for Business Central

Solution Systems unveils its Affiliate Program, offering a 20% commission for referrals of Business Central, simplifying partnerships for mutual growth.

ROLLING MEADOWS, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solution Systems, Inc. (SSI), a leading Microsoft partner specializing in Dynamics 365 Business Central implementations, support, and licensing, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative Affiliate Program . This program aims to provide strategic partnership opportunities for businesses and individuals looking to refer potential clients in need of a comprehensive ERP solution.The new Affiliate Program offers a straightforward and lucrative way for partners to earn referral commissions by introducing clients to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. By joining the program, affiliates can earn a 20% commission on eligible fees from services such as software licensing, managed services, and consulting.Key Benefits of the Solution Systems Affiliate Program Include:• Generous Commission Structure: Affiliates receive a 20% share of eligible fees, making it one of the most competitive offerings in the ERP industry.• Comprehensive Support: Affiliates gain access to a dedicated team of business software consultants and a range of co-marketing opportunities to help nurture and convert referrals.• Simple Onboarding and Transparent Payments: The program offers an easy enrollment process, with payments made within 60 days after SSI receives payment from referred clients.“Our new Affiliate Program is a game-changer for anyone looking to add an ERP-services profit center to their existing business,” said Keith Petersen, Vice President of Growth at Solution Systems. "Our go-to-market playbook makes it simple for partners to launch an ERP practice that will drive growth and increased stickiness with their clients."How the Program Works:1. Referral Submission: Affiliates refer potential clients (prospects) who may benefit from Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.2. Qualifying Period: Prospects are tracked for six months, allowing sufficient time for engagement and conversion.3. Earn Commission: Once a prospect becomes a paying client, affiliates earn a 20% commission on eligible fees throughout a 12-month referral period.This program is ideal for technology consultants, business advisors, and companies with an audience or clientele in need of a robust ERP system like Business Central. Affiliates can expect a seamless experience and transparent reporting, ensuring they are fully informed about the status of their referrals and commissions.About Solution Systems, Inc.Solution Systems is a Microsoft Gold Partner, Microsoft Solutions Partner, and an award-winning provider of Dynamics 365 Business Central. With over 40 years of experience, SSI has a proven track record of helping businesses transform their operations through effective ERP implementations, training, and ongoing support.To learn more about the Affiliate Program or to sign up, visit www.solsyst.com/business-central-referrals or contact the SSI Team at info@solsyst.com.

