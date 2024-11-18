Huber Equity Group Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Columbus, Ohio, for the Second Consecutive Year

The HEG Team receiving the "Best Places to Work" Award for the 2nd consecutive year. The HEG team was proud to see their name on the main screen.

Awarded by Columbus Business First, this recognition highlights HEG’s unwavering commitment to creating an inspiring, inclusive, and fulfilling workplace

“This award reflects the strong community we’ve built within HEG where our team members feel empowered to make a difference, not just within the company, but in the communities we serve.” — Joe Huber - Founder & CEO

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huber Equity Group HEG ) is proud to announce that it has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Columbus, Ohio, for the second consecutive year. This prestigious recognition, awarded by Columbus Business First, highlights HEG’s unwavering commitment to creating an inspiring, inclusive, and fulfilling workplace for all team members.Since its founding in 2019, HEG has prioritized building a culture rooted in respect, teamwork, and growth. At HEG, employees are encouraged to bring their best ideas forward, collaborate on meaningful projects, and invest in both their personal and professional development. As HEG continues to grow and evolve, this award reinforces the company's dedication to fostering an environment where every team member feels valued and supported.“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Columbus for the second year in a row,” said Joe Huber, Founder and CEO of Huber Equity Group. “This award reflects the strong community we’ve built within HEG—one where our team members genuinely care for each other and feel empowered to make a difference, not just within the company, but in the communities we serve. Our team’s commitment to our mission and to one another is what drives us, and we couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve achieved together.”HEG's workplace culture centers around a collaborative spirit and shared purpose. Initiatives like company-wide book clubs, community service days, and regular team-building activities reinforce HEG’s values of teamwork, integrity, and continuous learning. Employees are encouraged to bring their unique perspectives and talents to work, knowing that HEG’s leadership is committed to their growth and well-being.The recognition from Columbus Business First underscores HEG’s core belief that a positive, supportive workplace is essential to building a successful, impactful organization. As the company looks toward the future, HEG remains dedicated to strengthening its culture, supporting its team, and continuing to be a place where people love to work.About Huber Equity GroupHuber Equity Group is a private equity firm specializing in value-add multifamily opportunities across the Midwest and Southeastern United States. Founded in 2019, HEG has since acquired 1,300+ multifamily units and achieved $167+ million in transaction volume. The company manages every step of the investment process with intentional planning and diligent execution, focusing on providing clean, safe, and affordable housing to ensure that every resident feels a sense of belonging. HEG is also committed to giving back to communities and serving those in greatest need, having made over $350,000 in charitable donations since its founding. For more information about Huber Equity Group, please visit www.huberequitygroup.com

Reaction from the HEG team to their recognition and award for the 2nd year in a row.

