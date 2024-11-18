Mayor Bowser to Cut Ribbon on The Go-Go Museum & Cafe in Historic Anacostia

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, November 18 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser and community leaders will cut the ribbon at the highly anticipated Go-Go Museum & Café in historic Anacostia, marking the launch of the first institution dedicated to celebrating and preserving go-go, the heartbeat of DC’s cultural identity. The Mayor will celebrate the opening of the museum with co-founders Ronald Moten and Dr. Natalie Hopkinson as well as local artists.



Go-Go music, an indigenous genre that has defined Washington, DC for decades, was formally designated as the city’s official music in 2020 with the Go-Go Music of the District of Columbia Designation Act. The opening of the Go-Go Museum & Cafe is the latest milestone in the city’s ongoing effort to honor the genre, its artists, and its lasting influence.



This has been made possible through the collaboration and support of the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED), the DC Office of Cable, Television, Music and Entertainment (OCTFME), Events DC, and countless local musicians, promoters, and advocates who have worked tirelessly to elevate Go-Go music to national and international recognition.



The ribbon cutting is happening during Go-Go Preservation Week, taking place from November 17 to November 23, 2024.



When:

Monday, November 18 at 11 am



Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, At-Large

LaToya Foster, Director, Office of Cable Television, Film, Music & Entertainment

Ronald Moten, Founder & CEO, Go-Go Museum and Café

Dr. Natalie Hopkinson, Chief Curator, Go-Go Museum and Café

Anwan Glover (Big G), Musical Director, Go-Go Museum and Café

Rev. Tony Lee, Founder and Senior Pastor, Community of Hope AME

J’TA Freeman, Go-Go and RnB Artist

Junkyard Band

Backyard Band



Where:

Go-Go Museum and Café

1920 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, SE

*Closest Metro: Anacostia*

*Closest Bus Routes: 90, A6, P6*

*Closest Bikeshare: MLK & Marion Barry Ave SE*



Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].



The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.

