Mayor Bowser Announces Over $82 Million in Federal Grants for Washington Union Station Improvements

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the District of Columbia has been awarded two significant grants from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) through their Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Program, totaling over $82 million, for improvements to Washington Union Station. These grants, part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to modernizing rail infrastructure, will fund critical upgrades to one of the busiest transportation hubs in the nation.



“These grants represent a transformative investment in the future of Washington Union Station and our city's transportation infrastructure,” said Mayor Bowser. “By modernizing this vital hub, we’re not only improving the travel experience for millions of passengers but also strengthening our local economy and creating new opportunities for District residents. We’re grateful to the Biden-Harris Administration and Secretary Buttigieg for their continued support of our efforts to build a more connected and resilient DC.”

The grants include:

Up to $24 million for the Washington Union Station Expansion Project, which will fund project development activities including design, utility and geotechnical work for the station’s expansion and modernization. Up to $58,797,369 for the Washington Union Station: Near Term Rail Program, addressing immediate safety and operational needs at the station.

“The Biden-Harris Administration continues to make good on its promise to deliver the long-awaited, much-needed investments to modernize this critical route,” said US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With the nearly $1.5 billion in funding we're announcing today, we’re upgrading our rail infrastructure to support our economy and make service safer, faster and more reliable for hundreds of thousands of passengers who depend on this route.”

"USRC is grateful for the Biden Administration's strong support of the Station Expansion Project, which will transform Union Station into the world-class transportation hub the District and the region deserve. We appreciate the partnership with Amtrak, Mayor Bowser and our colleagues in Maryland and Virginia that helped make this award possible. In particular, we thank Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton and Sen. Chris Van Hollen for their ongoing support for our efforts,” said Doug Carr, President & CEO, Union Station Redevelopment Corporation.



These projects are expected to significantly improve the passenger experience at Washington Union Station, reduce boarding times and enhance overall operational efficiency. The improvements align with the District's broader goals of creating a more sustainable and accessible transportation network for residents and visitors alike.

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos