the platform conference announces Liquid Death as closing keynote speaker

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- the platform conference is back for its highly anticipated second year! the cohort, a community for content creators and influencers, is excited to announce the return of its successful creator-focused conference on March 21, 2025, from 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM at The Maverick, a boutique hotel and multi-space venue in Pittsburgh's East End.

This year’s event promises to be even bigger and better, featuring a high-caliber lineup of influential creators and top brands from across the country. Liquid Death, the healthy beverage platform and one of the fastest growing non-alcoholic brands, will headline as the closing keynote speaker. Greg Fass, VP of Marketing at Liquid Death, will share his insights on building disruptive brand strategies that resonate with today’s digital-savvy audience.

“We’re ecstatic to bring the platform back for its second year and to announce such a dynamic keynote with Liquid Death,” said Sarah Weber, Founder and Chief Strategy Enthusiast of sweb marketing and the cohort. “Liquid Death has revolutionized marketing with its bold, unconventional approach, and we’re eager to host them for an interactive keynote that will offer both creators and brands a unique opportunity to learn from one of the most innovative and iconic companies in the industry.”

As Liquid Death continues to redefine the marketing landscape with its bold approach, Fass is excited to bring fresh insights to the platform.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the platform this year and excited to talk about our unique, outsiders perspective on marketing,” said Fass. “At Liquid Death, we focus on comedy and entertainment, not traditional advertising, with the ultimate goal of winning the internet. I’m looking forward to sharing more about our approach, what's worked for us, and hopefully encouraging creators and brands to have even more fun with their own content.”

the platform 2025 will feature eight panels with leading influencers like Abbie Herbert (15.6M on TikTok), Kiva Brent (438K on Instagram), Gracie Norton (1.1M on TikTok) and Maryam Ishtiaq (310K on Instagram), along with major brands such as Empire State Building’s SVP of Marketing, Abigail Rickards, Paramount’s VP of Talent and Influencer Marketing, RJ Larese and Liquid Death’s VP of Marketing, Greg Fass. These panels are designed to provide practical insights and foster meaningful relationships between creators and brands.

“We want to continue setting the tone for a new norm where brands and creators are informed,” said Mackenzie Smith, Business Development Manager, Creator Partnerships at the cohort. “They understand the creator economy and can work together toward optimized relationships. If we can help create relationships between brands and creators that are built on trust, and that a creator knows their community, partnerships will yield better results and allow brands to prove to c-suite that the investment is worth it.”

“The future of content creation and strategic brand relationships are evolving, and it’s hard to miss the shift.” said Smith. “Influencer marketing and content creation are still wildly underdeveloped when it comes to brand partnership guidelines, career growth, mentorship, and business guidance. Getting brands and content creators in one room to compare notes is a huge step towards success when it comes to the future of marketing. The marketing landscape is changing, and it’s time our metrics and resources for success do too. I'd say the platform is a pretty exciting place to start.”

The conference will also feature networking opportunities and a gifting suite offering samples from small business brands. Tapping into small brands reflects the cohort’s value of promoting small businesses, just as they emphasize uplifting local creators.

Overall, the platform provides creators with a unique opportunity to gain valuable knowledge as well as learn practical tips and actionable advice from those who have achieved major success in the digital realm. For more information, please visit www.inthecohort.com.

About the cohort

the cohort is the first and only community for content creators by content creators. Founded in March 2023 by Sarah Weber and powered by sweb marketing, the goal of the cohort is to develop creators, help refine their skills, build their audiences and provide them with brand connections that will help further their success. To learn more, please visit www.inthecohort.com.

