sweb marketing Announces The Pittsburgh Web of Good

The Pittsburgh Web of Good, a new philanthropic arm of The Pittsburgh Web community focused on shining a light on our local non-profits.

New philanthropic effort will raise donations for five local nonprofits to honor the agency’s fifth anniversary

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of its fifth anniversary sweb marketing has announced the launch of its charitable initiative, The Pittsburgh Web of Good. This new effort marks a milestone for sweb marketing and sets out to support local nonprofits through charitable donations powered by followers of The Pittsburgh Web, an Instagram presence with over 91K followers and the official guide of what to eat, drink and do in Pittsburgh launched by sweb marketing founder and president Sarah Weber.

"To commemorate our five years in Pittsburgh and express gratitude to the community that has embraced us, we are thrilled to introduce The Pittsburgh Web of Good," stated Weber, who is also the co-founder of the cohort. "Our vision is for this initiative to expand into a city-wide movement, leveraging the power of social media for the greater good and empowering nonprofits to connect with a new generation of donors."

The Pittsburgh Web of Good invites participants to contribute donations online from April 29th to May 1st, supporting five selected local nonprofits. Among these nonprofits are Magee-Womens Research Institute, Community Kitchen Pittsburgh, Autism Pittsburgh, and Conquer The Colony. The fifth beneficiary will be determined through a crowdsourced vote hosted by The Pittsburgh Web, allowing the community to have a say in the final selection.

The voting process for the fifth nonprofit will commence on Sunday, April 21st, running for 24 hours exclusively on The Pittsburgh Web's Instagram page. On Monday, April 29th, at 5 pm, the donation drive will officially kick off, culminating on Wednesday, May 1st, at 5 pm.

As part of their commitment to fostering community support, sweb marketing will match donations up to $2,500.

"This collaboration with the community embodies the spirit of The Pittsburgh Web, which has thrived on highlighting Pittsburgh's uniqueness and supporting local businesses," said Weber.

The Pittsburgh Web, founded in 2020 by Sarah Weber, and has blossomed into a pivotal platform, boasting nearly 100k Instagram followers. Weber's dedication to the Pittsburgh region extends beyond social media, evident in her establishment of sweb marketing and the cohort, a hub for content creators in Pittsburgh.

"We're deeply rooted in Pittsburgh, and now it's time for us to give back," Weber expressed. "Supporting these organizations aligns perfectly with The Pittsburgh Web's ethos of community engagement and celebration of our city's vibrancy."

Beyond 2024, The Pittsburgh Web of Good aims to evolve into a larger-scale initiative, encouraging philanthropy and fostering engagement with younger demographics. Plans for 2025 include the launch of a resource portal, offering social media guidance to participating nonprofits, and forging partnerships with corporate entities to amplify donation matching efforts.

“The Pittsburgh Web of Good is not just a fundraising endeavor; it's a testament to the collective power of community and social media,” said Weber. "Our mission is clear: to usher in a new era of giving and demonstrate the profound impact of social media in driving positive change."

For more information and to participate in The Pittsburgh Web of Good, follow @ThePittsburghWeb on Instagram.



About sweb marketing

Powering the cohort, sweb marketing is a Pittsburgh-based full service digital marketing agency founded by Sarah Weber. sweb marketing firmly believes that the digital age calls for a new way of marketing and they help businesses create an authentic, unique brand. They specialize in creating an authentic narrative through strategy work, design, website development and digital marketing. More about sweb marketing can be found at www.swebmarketing.com.

About The Pittsburgh Web

Exploring all that Pittsburgh has to offer, The Pittsburgh Web is a blog run by Sarah Weber, CEO of sweb marketing and the cohort. Through expertly curated directories, articles, and videos, Sarah has curated the ultimate guide of what to eat, drink and do in the city, perfect for both visitors and natives to Pittsburgh. To learn more about The Pittsburgh Web, visit their website or on social media @thepittsburghweb.