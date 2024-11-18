Governor Abbott, PUCT Release Texas Advanced Nuclear Reactor Working Group Report

TEXAS, November 18 - November 18, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) today announced the release of the Texas Advanced Nuclear Reactor Working Group’s final report on Texas’ plan to build a world-leading advanced nuclear power industry to enhance electric reliability and energy security, promote economic development, and unleash new opportunities for the growing Texas workforce.



“Texas is the energy capital of the world, and we are ready to be No. 1 in advanced nuclear power,” said Governor Abbott. “By utilizing advanced nuclear energy, Texas will enhance the reliability of the state grid and provide affordable, dispatchable power to Texans across the state. I thank Public Utility Commissioner Jimmy Glotfelty and the members of the Texas Advanced Nuclear Reactor Working Group for working tirelessly to put Texas on the path to be the global leader in advanced nuclear power. As we build an advanced nuclear industry in our great state, we will ensure Texas remains a leader in energy and strengthen the Texas grid to meet the demands of our growing state.”



“Texas has long been the energy capital of the world, and today we have an incredible opportunity to build a world-leading advanced nuclear industry that will deliver safe, reliable power for generations to come,” PUCT Commissioner Jimmy Glotfelty said. “I want to thank the Governor for his direction on this important issue and the many people who dedicated their time and expertise to this work. The economic and policy recommendations we’ve outlined will inspire swift action and help Texas become the leader in advanced nuclear energy.”



In August 2023, Governor Abbott directed the PUCT to form a working group to study and plan for the use of advanced nuclear reactors in Texas. Over the past year, the working group developed key recommendations and strategies to position Texas as No. 1 in the advanced nuclear industry.



View the full Texas Advanced Nuclear Reactor Working Group report and recommendations here.

