Maryland Department of Environment Expands Drought Watches and Warnings Across the State

Water conservation encouraged; Area served by Baltimore City public water system still showing normal conditions

BALTIMORE (Nov. 18, 2024) – The Maryland Department of the Environment is issuing drought watches and warnings across the state and urging citizens and businesses to reduce water usage when possible. This follows six months of lower-than-average rainfall and virtually no rain this autumn. No state-issued mandatory water restrictions are in place at this time.

“We’ve had a very dry year overall, and monitoring shows an impact on water availability statewide,” said Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “While there is no immediate water shortage, we encourage residents and businesses to use water wisely as we continue to monitor the situation.”

Drought warnings are in effect for Eastern and Southern Maryland. Watches are in effect for Western and Central Maryland, including the area served by the WSSC Water system. Systems served by the City of Baltimore are not under any warnings or watches. While there is less demand compared to the peak demand in the summer, the state has increased its monitoring and oversight of water supply conditions. There is also a statewide burn ban in effect.

Below is a summary of conditions for different parts of the state:

Eastern Maryland

A drought warning is in effect based on monitoring that shows lower-than-normal precipitation, stream flows and groundwater levels in shallow aquifers. Although most domestic wells in the region are deep enough to avoid any impacts, there could be impacts to shallower wells.

Central Maryland

A drought watch is in effect based on monitoring that shows lower-than-normal precipitation, stream flows and groundwater levels.

Western Maryland

A drought watch is in effect based on lower-than-normal precipitation. The Town of Oakland in Garrett County recently issued restrictions on certain water uses due to the reservoir it relies on reaching critically low levels.

Southern Maryland

A drought warning is in effect based on monitoring that shows lower-than-normal rainfall and groundwater levels.

WSSC Water Service Area

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments recently extended a drought watch that was enacted in July.

Baltimore City Water Service Area

Reservoir levels are at 95 percent capacity and the area remains in normal status.

