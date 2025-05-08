Maryland Department of the Environment Announces Clean Water Funding for Talbot, Frederick, and Prince George’s Counties

Infrastructure investments of nearly $20 million support local jobs, improve property values



BALTIMORE (May 8, 2025) – The Maryland Board of Public Works has approved nearly $20 million in funding to support major water infrastructure improvement projects in Talbot, Frederick, and Prince George’s counties.

“These projects support hundreds of jobs and modern infrastructure to make Maryland an even more desirable place to live. They also protect our Chesapeake Bay and local waterways from pollution,” said Maryland Secretary of Environment Serena McIlwain. “Clean water means communities that are healthier, happier and more productive.”

These projects create local jobs, improve public spaces, and enhance property values. Cleaner waterways bolster tourism in Maryland and support our $3.2 billion Bay Economy. Governor Wes Moore’s FY 2026 budget includes more than $400 million for clean water and Chesapeake Bay projects.

The board – made up of Governor Moore, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis and Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman – approved the funding at its May 7 meeting.

Talbot County – Sewer System Extension

Talbot County will receive up to $10.3 million to expand sewer service to more than 300 properties near St. Michaels by replacing failing septic systems with new sewer lines and pumping systems connected to the St. Michaels Region II Wastewater Treatment Facility.

The project will reduce nutrient and sediment pollution in environmentally sensitive areas. Funding includes a $3.5 million low-interest loan and $3.5 million in loan forgiveness from the Water Quality State Revolving Loan Fund, a $3.3 million Bay Restoration Fund grant, a previous state grant and a $1.9 million local contribution, for a total estimated project cost of $14.1 million.

Frederick County – Public Water Extension Project

Frederick County will receive up to $2.2 million in loan forgiveness funding to extend public water to the Briercrest Apartments and the Springview and Gilbert Mobile Home Parks, which currently rely on water sources contaminated by PFAS chemicals. The project will include installation of new water mains, service connections, meters, and other infrastructure, providing clean and safe drinking water to residents. The funding, along with a $45,000 local contribution, will cover the entire cost of the project.

Prince George’s County – Sewer Basin Reconstruction

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) will receive up to $7.3 million to upgrade aging sewer lines and manholes in Prince George’s County’s Oxon Run Basin, improving system reliability and reducing overflow risks. The work will be conducted under the Coast Smart Program to enhance resilience to coastal and inland climate risks. The latest grant is in addition to previous state funding and a $2.4 million local contribution, for a total estimated project cost of $212 million.

