New Book in the Butterscotch Series Teaches Kids About Thankfulness

Joanne S. Rupp Releases Exciting New Book in the Butterscotch Storybook Series

IN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joanne S. Rupp, a beloved author of children’s books, is excited to announce the release of her latest book, “Darcie has Attitude! Butterscotch has Dogitude! They Both Learn Gratitude.” This is the fourth book in the popular Butterscotch Series, aimed at helping young readers understand the importance of gratitude.

In this heartwarming story, readers meet Darcie, an 8-year-old girl, and her charming talking puppy, Butterscotch. Alongside Granddad, they embark on a journey to discover what it means to be grateful. Granddad introduces them to his special ‘treasure box,’ filled with wonderful ideas about appreciating the little things in life. Through delightful lessons and fun adventures, Darcie and Butterscotch learn to embrace gratitude in their everyday lives.

This book is a perfect tool for parents and caregivers who want to teach their children about gratitude, self-awareness, and emotional growth. It encourages young ones to reflect on what they are thankful for and helps them understand the value of appreciation.

“Darcie has Attitude! Butterscotch has Dogitude! They Both Learn Gratitude” is now available for purchase on many online literary platforms and on Joanne’s personal website. Young readers will surely enjoy this colorful story filled with valuable lessons and lovable characters.

Joanne S. Rupp has been writing for many years and has a knack for addressing life’s big ideas in a way that children can understand. Her imaginative approach and friendly writing style make her books enjoyable for readers of all ages.

To learn more about Joanne S. Rupp and her delightful stories, visit her website at: https://awriterslens.com

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫:

Joanne S. Rupp was born and raised in Hibbing, Minnesota, and now lives in Neenah, Wisconsin, with her husband, Terry. They enjoy spending time with their four children and four grandchildren. With a passion for family, nature, and life experiences, Joanne writes stories that bring joy and life lessons to young readers. She began her writing journey in junior high and has since written for various publications. She is also a published poet and short story writer.

Joanne holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science with an emphasis in Psychology from the University of Wisconsin–Green Bay and an Associate Degree in Liberal Arts from Hibbing Community College. With certifications in Early Childhood Education, she has worked with children for many years and knows their challenges. Joanne believes every child has unique gifts; through her writing, she encourages them to discover and share those gifts with the world.

Contact:

Joanne S. Rupp

Email: awriterslens@gmail.com

Phone: 𝟗𝟐𝟎-𝟕𝟐𝟓-𝟖𝟏𝟏𝟒

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.