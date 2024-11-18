Ferrari Trento Unveils New Podium Bottle Design to Celebrate the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2024

Ferrari Las Vegas Jeroboam Ferrari Trento F1 Logo

Vibrant new bottle will be signed by the winning drivers and auctioned off to benefit Keep Memory Alive

This special bottle beautifully celebrates the spirit of Las Vegas while fueling hope for the patients and families impacted by neurological diseases.” — Larry Ruvo, Chairman and Founder of Keep Memory Alive

TRENTO, ITALY, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- To celebrate the Las Vegas Formula 1Grand Prix on November 23rd, Ferrari Trento , the official toast of F1, will unveil a special bottle design for the winners’ podium, as the world’s greatest sports and entertainment spectacle returns to the iconic Strip.The hand painted bottle is a tribute to the vibrant and unmistakable energy of Las Vegas, a city of excess and dazzling lights. The bold, lively colors evoke the pulsating soul of the city. The lettering, free from any conventions, reflects the spontaneity of American street art, with dynamic, non-standardized lines. Leading this creativity is the influence of trash art, which transforms chaos into form, giving each piece a unique and rebellious character. It captures the essence of a place where anything is possible and where art comes to life in unexpected forms.These bottles will be very unique: one for each of the top three finishers, one for the constructor, and one additional bottle to be signed by the top three drivers and auctioned on F1 Authentics . The auction proceeds will be donated to benefit Keep Memory Alive - the fundraising arm for Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, a specialized outpatient neurological center focused on the research, treatment and education of neurological diseases. The foundation aims to find, fund and facilitate the most effective and innovative research and caregiver programming for patients and their families battling diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, Lewy body, frontotemporal and other dementias - Parkinson’s and Huntington’s disease, multiple system atrophy and other movement disorders, and multiple sclerosis. The winner of this bottle will own a truly one-of-a-kind piece of Formula 1memorabilia.“We are truly grateful to Ferrari Trento for supporting our mission through this unique tribute to the Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix,” said Larry Ruvo, Chairman and Founder of Keep Memory Alive. “This special bottle beautifully celebrates the spirit of Las Vegas while fueling hope for the patients and families impacted by neurological diseases.”“These bottles have been handcrafted, making each piece special and a true representation of the unmistakable energy of Las Vegas,” says Matteo Lunelli, President and CEO of Ferrari Trento. “We are proud to support the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and Keep Memory Alive in its important work focused on the research, treatment, and education of neurological diseases.”Last year, a signed Ferrari Trento podium Jeroboam, auctioned off on F1 Authentics after the Las Vegas Grand Prix, raised over $12,000 for Keep Memory Alive. Since its selection as the official toast of Formula 1in 2021, Ferrari Trento has raised more than $175,000 for charitable organizations around the worldthrough the donation of signed podium bottles.Fans interested in bidding can visit https://us.f1authentics.com/ for more information.Ferrari Trento:Founded in 1902 by Giulio Ferrari and run by the Lunelli family since 1952, Ferrari Trento is Italy’s leading luxury sparkling wine and a symbol of the Italian Art of Living. The winery is today a passionate advocate of mountain winemaking and sustainable agriculture. Cultivated along the foothills of the Alps, all Ferrari wines undergo secondary bottle-fermentation in accordance with the rigorous regulations of Trentodoc and are known for their remarkable elegance and finesse. Ferrari Trento has been named “Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year” seven times by The Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships, the most important competition in the world dedicated only to sparkling wines. Ferrari Trento is the toast of Italy par excellence and accompanies the most important moments in culture, sport and entertainment.

