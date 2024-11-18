U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 Best Nursing Homes Names the Health Center at Sinai Residences Among Best in Florida

Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Health Center at Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences

Health Center Earned the Highest Possible Rating, High Performing, in Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care Categories

We are honored to have Sinai Residence’s Health Center recognized nationally in the top 5% of 2025 Best Nursing Homes by U.S. News & World Report.” — Cameron Gordon-Forbes, Exec. Director, Health Center, Sinai Residences

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton , a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community, announced today that the Health Center at Sinai Residences (official name Federation CCRC Operations Corp.) has been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for 2025 by U.S. News & World Report. Specifically, Sinai Residences was ranked in the top five percent of nursing homes nationally, and top 10 percent in the state of Florida. The awards list can currently be viewed on U.S. News & World Report’s website Sinai Residences earned its U.S. News Best Nursing Home status by achieving a rating of “High Performing,” the highest possible rating, for both Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care. U.S. News gives the designation of Best Nursing Home only to those that satisfy U.S. News’ proprietary assessment of consistent performance in quality measures.“We are honored to have Sinai Residence’s Health Center recognized nationally in the top 5% of 2025 Best Nursing Homes by U.S. News & World Report,” said Cameron Gordon-Forbes, Executive Director of the Health Center at Sinai Residences. “Our ‘High Performing’ rating is truly a testament to the entire Health Center at Sinai Residences team and our commitment to quality care and well-being of our residents every single day.”For the 2025 edition, U.S. News evaluated nearly 15,000 nursing homes on patient and resident outcomes, such as infection rates, staffing levels, potentially inappropriate reliance on antipsychotic drugs, health inspection results, and other indicators of quality.“U.S. News' Best Nursing Homes ratings put patient well-being at the forefront and provide families with the objective information they need to make confident decisions about their loved ones' care,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “These annual ratings recognize U.S. nursing homes that deliver high-quality care, earning consistent positive outcomes, and support American families in finding local nursing homes that prioritize safety and well- being.”Since 2009, U.S. News’ annual Best Nursing Homes ratings have assisted American families in need of either short-term rehabilitation or long-term care for themselves or a loved one. To calculate the Best Nursing Homes ratings, U.S. News evaluated each nursing home’s performance using a variety of quality measures obtained from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The U.S. News methodology factors data such as resident care, safety and outcomes. Both short- and long-term ratings include data on nurse staffing, use of antipsychotic drugs and success in preventing ER and hospital visits. The long-term care rating also includes measures of whether a home changed ownership and how well it was staffed on weekends.The Health Center at Sinai Residences was recently recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Nursing Homes in 2025. In 2024 Sinai Residences was named to Newsweek’s list of “America’s Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities” and ranked number one in America on Fortune’s “Best Workplaces in Senior Living.” The Health Center was also recognized in 2023 as one of 50 Florida nursing homes to receive a 5-Star Rating from U.S. News and World Report’s annual rating report.About Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca RatonToby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton is a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community developed by Federation CCRC Development, an independent 501(c)(3) associated with the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. Highly secure, with restricted gated access, Sinai is located on the 100-acre Federation campus, the largest land-based Federation in the country. Sinai provides a superior lifestyle for active adults through a focus on wellness, health services and a wide variety of sophisticated activities. While guided by Jewish faith and heritage, Sinai’s progressive senior living community in Boca Raton welcomes people of all faiths, beliefs and cultures. Learn more at www.SinaiResidences.com About U.S. News & World ReportU.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

