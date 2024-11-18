Use SLEIS To Slice the Time Spent Reporting Emissions

Using the State & Local Emissions Inventory System (SLEIS) will simplify your 2024 air emissions inventory report and ensure it is complete and accurate. The 2024 air emissions inventory is due next year for all Title V facilities and Minor Source facilities in Field Offices 1 & 6 (see map here: Environmental Field Offices).

Since January 1, 2023 minor source facilities are required to submit the minor source air emissions inventory using SLEIS or standardized online spreadsheets as approved by DNR. Title V facilities have been required to submit their air emissions inventories electronically since 2019. An FAQ document with more detailed information on required electronic submittals is available on the eAirServices site under SLEIS - "Useful Resources."

This web-based system includes several user-friendly features:

It’s fast: Pre-populated with the most recent equipment and emissions data for your facility – reducing your data entry time.

It’s easy: SLEIS has a tip tool with field-level help text and required fields are easily identifiable.

It’s efficient: SLEIS offers the option to import emissions data via a spreadsheet template.

Get started today: SLEIS access request forms are available at https://programs.iowadnr.gov/sleis. Sign up for training by visiting eAirServices and scrolling down to and clicking on the "Training" tab for SLEIS. To view the online training videos visit eAirServices, then scroll down and click on the "Useful Resources" tab for SLEIS and click on the "SLEIS Tutorials" link.

Zoom training sessions will be held on February 11, 13, and 19. Please contact Nick Page at nick.page@dnr.iowa.gov or at (515) 725-9544 with any questions.