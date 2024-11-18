Save the Date – Discussion on Air Quality Fees on December 10 from 1-3 PM

Please join us on December 10 to continue the review and to provide input on draft revisions to the fees for new source review construction permitting, Title V operating permitting, Title V emissions fees, and notifications for demolition and asbestos abatement. These fees were established in 2016 and are being evaluated for possible revisions in order to maintain the same level of air quality services. More information on the current air quality fees can be found at https://www.iowadnr.gov/aqfees .

The meeting will be held virtually on Zoom from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on December 10. Please click here to register or go to https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tZAucuqgrzouGtCtmoM- 9p9zvbvTdgi2DQtP to register for the meeting. Meeting materials will be posted to the Air Quality Bureau’s Public Participation page under Meetings – Fee Advisory Groups, one week prior to the meeting. Please contact Wendy Walker at Wendy.Walker@dnr.iowa.gov or at 515-250-7534 with any questions.

Individuals with disabilities or limited English proficiency are encouraged to participate in all DNR activities, including submitting public comments. If a reasonable accommodation or language services are needed to participate, contact the Air Quality Bureau staff member listed or Relay Iowa TTY Service at 800-735-7942 in advance to advise them of your specific needs. DNR’s language access and disability nondiscrimination plans are available at https://www.iowadnr.gov/About- DNR/Environmental-Justice.