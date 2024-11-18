Oculus Eyecare Will Host an Exclusive Moscot Eyewear Pop-Up Event in Seattle

Oculus Eyecare will host a pop-up event on December 7, 2024, for Moscot Eyewear. Moscot Eyewear offers a range of frames made with quality materials and exceptional craftsmanship.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oculus Eyecare, a premier optometry practice and optical boutique located in Seattle, is excited to announce a special Moscot Eyewear Pop-Up event on Saturday, December 7th, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST.

The event offers an opportunity for attendees to explore Moscot’s iconic eyewear collection, known for its blend of traditional heritage and modern design. As an added bonus, participants will receive $125 off any prescription lenses with the purchase of a Moscot frame.

Moscot’s roots trace back to 1899, when founder Hyman Moscot began selling eyeglasses from a pushcart on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. By 1915, he opened his first retail shop, establishing what would become a cornerstone of New York’s eyewear scene.

Now in its fifth generation of family leadership, Moscot remains synonymous with exceptional craftsmanship and timeless design. Current Chief Design Officer Zack Moscot continues to uphold the brand’s tradition of quality while infusing each collection with the vibrant energy of downtown New York.

Known for their distinctive aesthetic, Moscot frames cater to a wide range of styles, from bold, statement-making designs to understated, minimalist options. Each frame is meticulously handcrafted using premium materials such as acetate and titanium, ensuring durability and comfort. The brand’s commitment to quality and design has earned it a loyal following worldwide, yet Moscot still retains the charm of its humble beginnings as a neighborhood optical shop.

The upcoming pop-up event at Oculus Eyecare offers a chance for Seattle residents to experience the Moscot brand in an intimate setting. In addition, there will be opticians ready to assist guests in finding the perfect match for their personal style. Oculus Eyecare, known for their comprehensive eye care services and curated selection of designer frames, is dedicated to enhancing the vision and style of their patients. The Moscot pop-up aligns seamlessly with this mission, offering a combination of cutting-edge eyewear and personalized service.

This one-day event is a perfect occasion to discover Moscot’s celebrated designs, enjoy a significant discount on prescription lenses, and experience the exceptional care and expertise that Oculus Eyecare is known for. With the holiday season fast approaching, it’s also an ideal time to find a new pair of frames that blend fashion and function.

The Moscot Eyewear Pop-Up will take place at Oculus Eyecare’s South Lake Union location on Denny Way on Saturday, December 7th, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST. Those interested are encouraged to mark their calendars and contact Oculus Eyecare with any additional questions.



