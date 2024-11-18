Bridgeworx Partners and Monitored Therapeutics Form Alliance to Accelerate Commercialization of Respiratory Technologies

Aligning with Bridgeworx Partners allows us to accelerate the delivery of our solutions to respiratory patients who need it the most. Together, we are setting a new standard of care in lung health.” — Michael Taylor

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridgeworx Partners (Bridgeworx.co) and Monitored Therapeutics Inc. (MonitoredRx.com) are excited to announce a strategic alliance focused on accelerating the commercialization of innovative respiratory management solutions. This collaboration aims to enhance patient care and support payors by advancing cost-effective, scalable solutions for lung health diagnosis and management.

Monitored Therapeutics, a digital health company empowering providers with end-to-end solutions to easily diagnose, monitor, and care for respiratory patients, and Bridgeworx Partners, known for its strength in commercialization and technology transfer, are joining forces to bring Monitored Therapeutics’ advanced spirometry and COPD & Asthma management tools to market more efficiently. This collaboration will accelerate the commercial pathway for Monitored Therapeutics by addressing the growing demand for reliable, accessible lung health diagnosis and management solutions.

“At Monitored Therapeutics, our mission is to empower healthcare providers and patients with accurate, easy-to-use diagnostic and monitoring tools that enhance lung health management,” said Michael Taylor, CEO of Monitored Therapeutics Inc. “Aligning with Bridgeworx Partners allows us to scale and accelerate the delivery of our solutions to those respiratory patients who need it the most. Together, we are setting a new standard of care in lung health.”

Through this alliance, the companies will focus on developing and expanding market access for advanced spirometry technologies designed for real-world use. These solutions are aimed at improving outcomes for respiratory patients by providing continuous, accurate respiratory monitoring, which can lead to early intervention and reduce hospital admissions, benefiting patients and lowering healthcare costs for payors.

“We are thrilled to work with Monitored Therapeutics to bring this essential respiratory management technology to the forefront,” said Whit Champagne, Founding Partner at Bridgeworx Partners. “With our commercialization expertise and Monitored Therapeutics’ innovations in respiratory health, we are poised to make a significant impact on chronic disease diagnosis and management, improving patient outcomes and enhancing the quality of life for millions with COPD and other respiratory diseases.”

As part of their shared vision, Bridgeworx Partners and Monitored Therapeutics are committed to expanding access to these solutions, ensuring more effective respiratory management and paving the way for future advancements in lung health.

About Bridgeworx Partners

Bridgeworx Partners accelerates technology transfer and commercialization for healthcare innovations, bridging the gap between development and market-ready solutions. Their mission is to bring transformative technology to patients and providers, making quality healthcare accessible and impactful.

About Monitored Therapeutics Inc.

Monitored Therapeutics is a digital health company built to empower providers with end-to-end solutions to easily diagnose, monitor, and care for their respiratory patients. Our mission is to improve the quality of life for respiratory patients while simultaneously reducing healthcare costs.

For more information, please visit Bridgeworx.co and MonitoredRx.com.

Media Contacts:

David Freestone

Bridgeworx Partners

Marketing Leader, Founding Partner

801-725-8063

David@Bridgeworx.co

