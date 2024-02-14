Monitored Therapeutics Announces Approval of the GoSpiro® Spirometer by China’s NMPA

Partnership Opens up Chinese Market; Increases Production Capabilities

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monitored Therapeutics, Inc. (MTI), a Remote Patient Monitoring company, is pleased to announce the approval of its GoSpiro spirometer by China’s FDA equivalent, NMPA.

MTI has partnered with Shenzhen based Spiritumtec Ltd, a Chinese company with a history of producing high quality respiratory products to manufacture and market the GoSpiro in China. The founders of Spiritumtec have previously worked for VIASYS Healthcare alongside of the founders of MTI, building a strong long-term relationship. The version of the GoSpiro approved for sale in China will be manufactured by Spiritumtec under a licensing agreement with MTI.

“The approval of the GoSpiro in China will amplify MTI’s reach for supporting clinical trials for the pharmaceutical industry in China where there is a great need for validated spirometers for home monitoring”, said Alex Stenzler, Chief Science Officer for MTI. "The manufacturing line in China will increase the production capabilities of spirometers to supplement MTI’s production needs in the U.S."

About Monitored Therapeutics, Inc.

Monitored Therapeutics is a digital health company built to empower providers with end-to-end solutions to easily evaluate, monitor, and care for their patients. Our solutions focus on the respiratory care continuum - not just a portion of it - so providers can deliver the best care for patients no matter where they are in their healthcare journey and how it evolves. The company’s mission is to improve the quality of life of respiratory patients by increasing patient engagement, promoting drug adherence while simultaneously reducing healthcare costs.