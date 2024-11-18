OpenTech Alliance Acquires SelfStorageAuction.com and iBid4Storage.com

OpenTech Acquires SelfStorageAuction.com & iBid4Storage.com

Strategic Acquisition to Bring Enhanced Features and Tools for Online Storage Auction Customers

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenTech Alliance, the PropTech leader in self storage and owner of StorageTreasures.com, announced today it has completed the acquisition of SelfStorageAuction.com, a U.S.-based online auction platform, and iBid4Storage.com, the leading online auction website in Canada. This acquisition follows OpenTech’s earlier purchase of StorageStuff.Bid, another U.S.-based auction website, in 2018.

The deal also includes licensed versions of iBidOnStorage in the UK, Europe, South Africa, and Australia, supporting over 150 self storage brands in the UK alone. These platforms will continue to operate independently, with OpenTech expanding its support of these partnerships. The company will also explore opportunities to leverage its resources in these regions to drive further growth for the iBidOnStorage businesses.

“We’re excited to grow our online auction footprint in the US and around the globe,” said Robert A. Chiti, Chief Executive Officer at OpenTech Alliance. “Over the next 12–24 months, we’ll work closely with our customers to identify the best ways to enhance auction performance, while also introducing innovative tools and services that will create added value for both buyers and sellers.”

Users of all platforms can expect a seamless transition, with no immediate changes to their experience. OpenTech plans to integrate existing customer service teams into its robust auction operations to significantly expand the number of representatives supporting customers of the new sites, increase marketing efforts to improve average sale prices, and leverage the combined resources of its engineering, accounting and sales teams.

As part of the acquisition, OpenTech will ensure continuity for users while working to introduce new tools that enhance the auction experience. Leveraging OpenTech’s advanced data insights and marketing expertise, the goal is to attract more bidders and boost auction visibility on both SelfStorageAuction.com and iBid4Storage.com. User feedback will guide the development of new services and features to benefit both sellers and buyers, ensuring that its platforms continue to evolve to meet the demands of the growing online auction market.

For more information about this acquisition, please contact OpenTech Alliance today.

