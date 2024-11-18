OAGi Appoints Jim Logan as Chief Ontology Architect for the Industrial Ontologies Foundry

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OAGi is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Logan as Chief Ontology Architect for the Industrial Ontologies Foundry (IOF). This strategic role highlights OAGi’s commitment to advancing seamless interoperability across industries through the use of ontologies based on the ISO-standard Basic Formal Ontology (BFO) and ontologies standardized through the IOF. Logan is the CEO and Chief Ontology Architect of Ontogenesis Solutions, LLC, a consulting firm near Washington, DC, USA.

In his new position, Logan will oversee the ontology release process, promote OAGi/IOF membership, and represent OAGi/IOF in liaison relationships with various organizations, such as the Object Management Group (OMG) and ISO Technical Committees.

Within the IOF, Logan was unanimously elected as a standing member of the IOF Technical Oversight Board and continues to serve as a co-chair of both the Systems Engineering Working Group and the Core Working Group. Additionally, he chairs the Analysis and Design Task Force within the OMG.

Logan has been actively involved with the IOF since early 2019 and is regarded as an expert modeler with extensive experience in ontology, enterprise architecture, and software architecture and design. Before his involvement in the IOF, Logan launched an award-winning graphical, UML-based ontology-authoring tool, originally known as the "Cameo Concept Modeler" and recently re-branded as the "Magic Concept Modeler" under Dassault Systèmes. His expertise is a key addition to OAGi’s ability to pursue its mission.

