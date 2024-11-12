OAGi Release connectSpec 10.11.3

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OAGi, the world leader in enterprise business message standardization and interoperability with its connectSpec standard, announces the release of connectSpec 10.11.3. This latest update introduces a new Requirement Specification component designed to interoperate with IEEE 29148-2018 and INCOSE Vision 2035.

connectSpec 10.11.3 builds on the standard’s broad industry reach, bringing improved functionality, usability, and precision. The Requirement Specification component adds the ability to manage IEEE 29148-2018 and INCOSE Vision 2035 formatted data across enterprise systems and organization boundaries using connectSpec as the canonical format, bringing yet another interoperability feature to enterprises around the world.

"Our team is thrilled to introduce connectSpec 10.11.3 with the new Requirement Specification component," said Jim Wilson, CEO of OAGi. "This update is a testament to our commitment to support leading standards in connectSpec. We believe it will significantly improve how our users manage requirements, ultimately leading to more successful and efficient information sharing."

ConnectSpec 10.11.3 is now available for all users. For more information about the update and to explore its features, visit OAGi.org.

