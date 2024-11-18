“I’m finally at peace with myself” – Shak’s story

Shak shares his long journey with bipolar affective disorder. After volunteering at our Derbyshire Recovery and Peer Support Service (DRPSS) last year, he now works in peer support full-time, using his lived experience to help others.

I was diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder in 2007. I felt so helpless. Everything was scary, the negative thoughts would block the positive ones and it was a constant battle. I still remember how worried and upset my lovely friends and family were, thinking that this was it. My worst fear was that I’d stay in that state forever.

I remember when I hit total rock bottom during the worst depressive episode I’ve ever had after my father passed away. He was the strongest man I’ve ever known and it was very hard to watch him deteriorate so quickly, not being able to do a thing. We weren’t ready to let go of him so soon. I couldn't cope and was sectioned.

There was a time when I was admitted to hospital for 3 months in London, which was very far from home. No visitors came and I had too much time to think. I promised myself that if I survived the hell I was stuck in and got back home, I’d try my best to look after myself, help others and never go back to hospital.