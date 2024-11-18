Registration Now Open For Family Golf Week 2025

Family Golf Week Awards Family Golf Week Awards

Expanded “Family Division” Introduced – Welcoming All Family Pairings

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family Golf Week, home to the world’s largest Father & Son golf tournament, is excited to announce that registration for the 2025 event is now open. This year’s tournament, which will run from July 17-19, 2025, is set to be bigger and better than ever, with the introduction of the new “Family Division,” making it more inclusive and accessible for all family pairings.

The expanded Family Division now includes the former Parent-Child Division, which allowed traditional pairings such as father-daughter, mother-son, or grandparent-grandchild.

However, the Family Division now opens the tournament to all family combinations — including siblings, cousins, spouses, and more. No longer limited to a generational gap, this new structure invites even more families to experience the thrill of friendly competition and strengthen their bonds on the course.

With 54 holes of golf on premier courses in the Myrtle Beach area, an impressive retail pavilion, and an exciting family night event, the tournament has become a bucket-list experience. Family Golf Week draws golfers from across the United States and beyond, with participants traveling from international destinations to participate. Last year, the tournament welcomed 804 participants, reaffirming its status as the world’s largest tournament of its kind.

"Family Golf Week has always been more than just a tournament—it’s a cherished tradition that brings families together on the golf course to enjoy the game and each other's company," said Mike Buccerone, Executive Director. "For 28 years, we've celebrated this opportunity for families to share memorable moments, learn about the sport, and strengthen bonds that last far beyond the fairways. This year, with lower registration fees, we’re excited to make the event even more accessible for families eager to join the fun. We look forward to welcoming everyone to another unforgettable week."

With registration officially open, now is the time to secure your spot and be part of Family Golf Week 2025. For more information and to register, visit familygolfweek.com

About Family Golf Week:

Family Golf Week is an annual golf event & celebration held in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Now entering its 28th year, the event brings together golfers of all ages and abilities for a memorable experience centered around family connections. Featuring the world’s largest Father & Son tournament, as well as additional inclusive divisions, Family Golf Week offers something for everyone.

