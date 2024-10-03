2024 Ultimate Long Drive World Championship Results Announced
42 World Champions Crowned Across Divisions at the 2024 Ultimate Long Drive World Championship
WEST COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ultimate Long Drive (ULD) World Championship wrapped up its 2024 competition in a thrilling four-day event held from September 25 to 28 at Par Tee Golf Center in West Columbia, South Carolina. The championship brought together long drive enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels, resulting in 42 world champions being crowned in various divisions, ranging from youth to senior categories, as well as adaptive, military, and first responder divisions.
Participants came from around the globe to compete in this prestigious event, which highlights the sport's inclusivity and broad appeal. Competitors in the age divisions, starting as young as under 7 and extending to 85+, displayed impressive feats of power and precision as they vied for top honors. This year’s winners showcased incredible talent across both amateur and professional ranks.
Notable Champions
Newcomer Nolan Locke won the Open Men's Amateur division with a drive of 331.7 Yards
Troy Teal emerged victorious in the Open Valor division, delivering a drive of 328.4 yards.
In the senior divisions, Garrett Garland (M75, 259.2 yards), Pat Johnson (M70, 255 yards), and Gardner Lahet (M65, 290.1 yards) claimed championships.
Douglas Miller notably won both the M70 Pro (268.5 yards) and M65 Pro (262.5 yards) titles.
Among the professionals, Naoto Misumi of Japan won the Open Men's Pro division with a drive of 352 yards.
Wes Patterson delivered the event’s longest drive (in the finals) of 355.8 yards, earning him the M35 Pro title.
David Mobley secured victory in the M55 Pro category with an impressive drive of 335.8 yards, while Jeff Crittenden dominated both the M50 Pro (336.9 yards) and M45 Pro (337.9 yards) divisions.
Women's and Youth Divisions Shine
The competition featured standout performances from female competitors and young rising stars. Barbara Glass won the first ever 85+ year old World Championship with a drive of 101 yards. Kelly Rudney took home the OW Pro championship with a drive of 309 yards, while Saki Ishi of Japan captured the OW Amateur title with a distance of 285.5 yards. In the youth divisions, Liam Poirier delivered an outstanding drive of 328.5 yards to claim the U17 Boys title, and Chloe Jacques dominated the U17 Girls category with a drive of 282 yards.
Full List of 2024 Ultimate Long Drive World Champions:
Troy Teal | Open Valor | 328.4 YDS
Kevin Bateman | Senior Valor | 305.4 YDS
Garrett Garland | M75 | 259.2 YDS
Pat Johnson | M70 | 255 YDS
Gardner Lahet | M65 | 290.1 YDS
Gary Ramirez | M60 | 300.4 YDS
Kenji Nishida | M55 | 301.4 YDS
Mark Stoneking | M50 | 301.7 YDS
Shinji Kaneko | M45 | 304.1 YDS
Francis Michel | M40 | 293 YDS
Hank Parks | M35 | 344.8 YDS
Douglas Miller | M70 Pro & M65 Pro | 268.5 & 262.5 YDS
Rick Scarfia | M60 Pro | 299 YDS
David Mobely | M55 Pro | 335.8 YDS
Jeff Crittenden | M50 Pro & M45 Pro | 336.9 & 337.9 YDS
Shinya Sawayanagi | M40 Pro | 348.6 YDS
Wes Patterson | M35 Pro | 355.8 YDS
Naoto Misumi | OM Pro | 352 YDS
Nolan Locke | OM Amateur | 331.7 YDS
Kelly Rudney | OW Pro | 309 YDS
Saki Ishi | OW Amateur | 285.5 YDS
Barbara Glass | W80 | 101 YDS
Mary Carr | W60 | 214 YDS
Melissa Smith | W50 & 45 | 258.7 & 257.5 YDS
Sara Graham | W40 & W35 | 249.5 & 261.3 YDS
Liam Poirier | U17 Boys | 328.5 YDS
Luis Fernando Castrello | U15 Boys | 318.1 YDS
Callum Mucklow | U13 Boys | 295.2 YDS
Dylan Spinnato | U11 Boys | 255.9 YDS
Jake Porter | U9 Boys | 160 YDS
Liam Norman | U7 Boys | 132.5 YDS
Chloe Jacques | U17 Girls | 282 YDS
Katelyn Pearman | U15 Girls | 206.2 YDS
Jorryn Nuckols | U13 Girls | 167.1 YDS
Brooklyn Long | U9 Girls | 127.6 YDS
Henry O’Grady | Adaptive | 200 YDS
Michael Boswell | Adaptive | 165 YDS
Charles Napinski | Adaptive | 157.5 YDs
See the full list of results here: https://ultimatelongdrive.com/2024-uld-world-championship-results/
The Ultimate Long Drive organization extends heartfelt congratulations to all competitors and champions for their exceptional performances. The 2024 ULD World Championship was a celebration of skill, determination, and community across the sport of long drive.
For more information on the Ultimate Long Drive World Championship and future events, please visit Ultimate Long Drive's official website at https:ultimatelongdrive.com
