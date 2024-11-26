Liveops Partners with Leading Medical Transportation Provider for Scalable Appointment Setting Services

Liveops Scales Staffing to Meet Demand, Ensuring Timely Patient Care During Peak Times Like Heavy Mondays

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liveops, the leader in agile customer engagement solutions, is excited to announce a new collaboration with a prominent non-emergency medical transportation company, marking a significant step in Liveops’ ongoing expansion within the healthcare sector. This partnership enables the company to streamline its patient appointment-setting services and deliver improved access to care.

Flexible, Scalable Support for Patient Care Needs

Liveops will provide flexible inbound voice support to help manage patient scheduling with greater efficiency and precision. Liveops’ customer service model will be tailored to handle dynamic call volumes, particularly addressing high-demand periods such as Monday mornings. The ability to scale both intraday and intraweek will ensure the provider delivers consistent, timely service for patients who rely on crucial healthcare transportation.

"Our mission at Liveops is to make a positive impact on people's lives by delivering flexible, scalable support that empowers our clients to provide better service. In healthcare, this means ensuring that patients can access the care they need, when they need it, without delay,” said David Parkhurst, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “By working with healthcare leaders, we’re not just enhancing operational efficiency but also contributing to improved patient experiences and outcomes."

How Liveops Enhances the Patient Experience

Liveops helps healthcare organizations optimize patient experiences by providing seamless, responsive patient support:

- Appointment Setting: Support booking healthcare transportation services and appointments for telehealth, in-person primary care, and specialist visits.

- Patient Inquiry Support: Handle inbound calls and provide patient guidance on services, procedures, and more.

- Eligibility Confirmation: Verify patient eligibility and ensure compliance with plan guidelines for covered transportation services.

Key benefits include:

- Increased Patient Satisfaction: By offering personalized support and efficient resolution of queries, Liveops contributes to higher patient satisfaction and engagement.

- Operational Scalability: Flexible agent availability to manage fluctuations in call volumes, especially during peak times, such as heavy Monday morning volumes, flu season, open enrollment periods, and health crises.

- Cost Efficiency: Optimized operations that reduce resource strain without sacrificing service quality.

About Liveops

Liveops is a leader in flexible customer service solutions, delivering customer service solutions without limits. With a global network of on-demand agents available whenever needed, Liveops helps businesses scale their customer support efficiently and effectively. Our approach consistently exceeds CSAT goals by 2-3 points across various industries. By integrating advanced AI and automation tools, Liveops ensures seamless, reliable service delivery for every customer interaction.

With over 20 years of experience supporting Fortune 500 brands, Liveops has built a reputation for proven reliability and excellence. Liveops has been recognized as the Best Place to Work by the Phoenix Business Journal, listed among FlexJobs’ Top 10 Remote Work Companies to Watch, and earned prestigious industry accolades such as multiple Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, their 4th ACE Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and the Innovator of the Year Award by the Arizona Technology Council and the Arizona Commerce Authority. These recognitions further solidify Liveops’ commitment to delivering outstanding service and maintaining a supportive, high-performing work culture.

For more information, visit www.liveops.com.

