New F-35 storage solutions set to boost efficiency at FRCE

The Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) F-35 Lightning II aircraft modification line continues to grow with the recent addition of a new storage system that will improve safety and efficiency.

As part of the F-35 modification line’s transformation efforts, FRCE has installed three new vertical lift modules – also referred to as vertical stackers – that act as a centralized storage unit for aircraft parts and components. The system effectively consolidates items that have traditionally been stored in various areas throughout the facility.

According to F-35 Branch Head Ike Rettenmair, the vertical stackers offer additional storage, safety improvements and time savings benefits, all of which allow FRCE to support the fleet more efficiently.

“Our main goal is to support our nation’s warfighters by providing quality, combat-ready aircraft,” said Rettenmair. “With the F-35 platform continuously growing, we need to do everything we can to deliver on our promise. That means constantly looking for ways to maximize efficiency, which is exactly what the vertical stackers do.”

FRCE’s F-35 modification line installed its first set of vertical stackers in 2020. Rettenmair said going up instead of out in search of storage solutions allows for more effective use of the limited space in the aircraft hangars, a strategy that proved successful with the initial set of stackers.

“Real estate is prime around here, so the only place we can really store is up,” said Rettenmair. “The vertical stackers help us make the most out of the space we have in our hangars. We saw how well they worked in our other hangar, so we put in a request for more. Now, instead of having parts stored throughout the area, we can put them all in one, organized place. They truly are a worthwhile investment.”

The vertical stackers feature a welded frame, integrated tray locating system and trays with a maximum load of up to 1,000 pounds each.

Measuring 13.5 feet wide by 27 feet tall, each stacker contains 18 trays set at varying heights, customized to their contents. The flexible configuration allows artisans to store aircraft parts and hardware, big and small, with their locations documented in a database that is updated whenever items are added or removed. This makes it easy to quickly locate items as needed. Artisans can access the tray retrieval system using a touchpad located on the front of the module. Once a specific tray is selected, the system directs the lift platform to the appropriate height to retrieve the tray and position it in the retrieval window, similar to the way a vending machine functions. Artisans can then move the tray clear of the column using the column’s pick and delivery system, an integrated carriage that facilitates convenient access to the tray and its contents.

F-35 Overhaul and Repair Supervisor Brent Ward said not only will the vertical stackers remedy a good portion of the line’s storage constraints, but they will also save time.

“The lack of storage space in the hangar forced us to store most of our aircraft parts and panels in another building, while keeping some larger components and engines in the hangar,” said Ward. “The engines and larger components took up a good amount of space in the hangar, making things quite difficult at times. We basically had to shift everything in the hangar just to move one thing, which is a very time-consuming and laborious task for our artisans.

“Now, we can consolidate many of those parts and panels into the stackers, giving us the room we need to move the larger components, engines and landing gear out of the hangar,” Ward continued. “The stackers make it much easier to access commonly used parts and panels and allow us to avoid using extra time and manpower to move things around just to work a task.”

The vertical stackers will also bolster safety, said Rettenmair.

“With the limited space available, the hangar could easily become cluttered with tools and aircraft parts,” Rettenmair said. “The stackers mitigate that; they optimize our hangar space, creating a more efficient environment for our aircraft mechanics and artisans. With the additional room, they can maneuver more freely and perform maintenance tasks more effectively.”

F-35 Overhaul and Repair Supervisor Rusty McCoy added that the vertical stackers will also improve parts management.

“Previously, we didn’t have a designated space to store some of our tools and smaller aircraft parts or panels,” said McCoy. “With the stackers, everything will have a home; we will be able to assign designated spaces for all of our parts, making them easier to locate every time we need them.”

According to Rettenmair, there are plans to incorporate the vertical stackers throughout the depot’s F-35 facilities.

“We are planning to add more stackers as we continue to build and renovate,” said Rettenmair. “We want other people to see how helpful the stackers are and hope to convince folks that this is the way to go for parts storage. They aren’t just for aircraft parts – they can be for side shops, too. They really are so helpful.”

FRCE is North Carolina's largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, with more than 4,000 civilian, military and contract workers. Its annual revenue exceeds $1 billion. The depot provides service to the fleet while functioning as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy; Naval Air Systems Command; and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers.