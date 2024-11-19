.ART Registry publishes second issue of .ART Odyssey, themed SUCCESS

.ART Odyssey (Second Edition)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building upon its mission to support and inspire the global creative community, .ART Registry is thrilled to announce the release of the second annual issue of its .ART Odyssey publication: themed SUCCESS. This collectible edition dives deep into the concept of success, reimagined through the lens of creativity, resilience, and innovation in today’s art world.

Going beyond the traditional definitions, SUCCESS explores how creativity serves as a catalyst for personal and collective growth. It features a diverse array of voices and stories that span the globe, delving into themes such as the healing powers of art, personal branding for artists, the role of AI in creative processes, and the future of innovation in the art industry.

Highlights from the issue include:

- An insightful conversation with Refik Anadol (www.dataland.art), a pioneer in AI-driven art, exploring the integration of AI into creative practices.

- Rising art star Alex Righetto (www.alexrighetto.art) sharing his journey and how personal branding has become a key to his success.

- Medina Kasimova’s (www.medina.art) touching story about how art has played a crucial role in her personal healing journey.

- A deep dive into Mondoir's (www.mondoir.art) contributions to digital art and innovation, offering new pathways for artists and collectors alike.

- AfriKin Art Fair (www.afrikin.art), a case study in how art can foster community and transcultural dialogues.

- An op-ed exploring the legacy artists leave behind and how they can shape their long-term impact.

The issue provides rich insights from and for artists, collectors, and cultural pioneers. With sections such as HEALING POWERS OF ART, THE AGE OF AI, and INNOVATION, .ART Odyssey: SUCCESS serves as a comprehensive guide for anyone passionate about the intersection of art, technology, and personal development.

Founder of .ART Registry, Ulvi Kasimov, shares: ”We are deeply thankful to the contributors whose stories showcase the healing power of art and its synergy with technology. This issue reflects .ART's mission to explore these intersections, inspiring new ways to think about success and its impact on the global creative community”

.ART Odyssey: SUCCESS is available in print and as a digital Kindle version via Amazon, offering art enthusiasts multiple ways to engage with this rich, informative, and inspiring content.

Proceeds from the sale of this issue support The Art Therapy Initiative, reinforcing .ART’s ongoing commitment to promote art as a tool for healing and community well-being.

About .ART Registry

Launched in 2016 through an exclusive agreement with UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN, .ART began as a pioneering domain registry and is actively evolving its mission to become the definitive digital archive for all art and cultural objects. With over 411,330 domains registered in 170+ countries, .ART serves a diverse community of creatives, artists, museums, businesses, and brands passionate about the arts.

Setting the standard for digital identity in the art world, .ART offers cutting-edge registry infrastructure built on the reliability and stability of current internet technologies while also leveraging Web3 and Blockchain innovations. Utilizing its patented "Digital Twin" process, the new ID.art platform offers credentialing and a suite of services that empower creatives to digitize, promote, and monetize any object—be it physical or digital.

Operating from international offices in London, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., and supported by a robust network of global Ambassadors, .ART is steadfast in its commitment to merge technology and art on a global scale. A portion of .ART’s revenue actively supports philanthropic initiatives, including the Art Therapy Initiative to promote the healing powers of art. Learn more at www.art.art. Register .ART domains at www.get.art or any domain name registrar such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, and others.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.