DEM Holding Public Workshop on Proposed Wildlife & Hunting Regulations

Published on Monday, November 18, 2024

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that its Division of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) will hold a public workshop on proposed regulations relating to Statutory changes from the end of the 2024 cycle. These regulations govern furbearing animals, the use of crossbows for turkey harvest, and the salvage of wildlife that collide with vehicles.

ADDRESS/DIRECTIONS: 1B Camp E-Hun-Tee, Exeter, RI – Take Frosty Hollow Road off Rt. 165 in Exeter, RI. Continue all the way down the dirt road (about 2 miles), past a pond, and over a small bridge, until you hit a 4-way intersection. Take a left at the intersection (not straight into trailhead parking). Then take a right after ~100 yards through the open red gate. Follow the road all the way down, passing our Caretaker’s home and two other cabins/buildings on your left. Continue until you see signs for the DFW Education Office and parking.

Interested parties may present comments concerning the draft regulations at the Dec 4 public workshop or submit written comments to David Kalb at David.Kalb@dem.ri.gov by close of business (4 PM) on Monday, Dec 10, 2024. To request copies of the draft regulations please email David.Kalb@dem.ri.gov or call 401-284-3427.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Follow DFW on Facebook and Instagram (@ri.fishandwildlife) to stay up to date on news, events and volunteer opportunities. You can also subscribe to DFW’s monthly newsletter here. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.