151 Acres of Forestland Conserved in Burrillville

Published on Wednesday, April 02, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces the conservation of 151 acres of forested land in Burrillville for habitat restoration and public recreational use, including hunting. DEM received a $911,000 grant from the US Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) through Wildlife Restoration Program to complete the acquisition. The purchase price of the property was $1,336,500.00. USFWS’s grant provided 75% of the appraisal value of the property at $911,250, matched with $425,250 in Open Space Bond funds.

The St. Angelo property, also known as “Sweet’s Hill”, will be incorporated into DEM’s 1,684-acre Black Hut Management Area, which abuts on three sides. The acquisition will strengthen the boundary of the Management Area, will be open to the public, provide excellent recreational opportunities, and protect important habitat which includes forested uplands, a series of streams, vernal pools, and old field dense with pollinator-friendly plants. DEM’s Division of Fish & Wildlife will manage the property for hunting and trapping opportunities as well as for open space and conservation habitat.

“The conservation of his property as an addition to Black Hut Management Area is another win for expanding recreational opportunities and protecting important habitat,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “DEM appreciates the support of the USFWS as well as hunters and target shooters, whose purchase of firearms and ammunition in the state is taxed specifically to fund conservation projects like this helping to preserve land for the public.”

DEM’s Land Conservation Program purchases ecologically valuable land to enhance DEM’s management areas, parks, and forest lands. Funding for these acquisitions is made possible by State Open Space Bonds, with contributions from municipalities, land trusts, and from various federal programs. The program works to acquire land to add to DEM’s conservation holdings – to protect state forests and open spaces for public recreational use and habitat conservation. Since 1985, over 20,000 acres of land have been protected.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.