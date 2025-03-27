Governor McKee, DEM, General Assembly Award Nearly a Half Million in Grants to Local Farmers, Fishers, Food Producers

Published on Thursday, March 27, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee, members of the Rhode Island General Assembly, and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today announced the 2025 Local Agriculture and Seafood Act (LASA) grantees at Farm Fresh Rhode Island (FFRI) in Providence. 33 local farmers, fishers, specialty food producers received LASA grant awards, totaling $486,000 in funding for projects that will support the growth, development, and marketing of local farms, seafood harvesters, and food businesses. LASA grants support small businesses and enhance Rhode Island’s food security.

The LASA program, established in 2012 by the General Assembly and managed by DEM, is designed to support the growth and success of small food businesses in Rhode Island. The program prioritizes building capacity for markets, connecting local farms and fishers with food-insecure communities, and supporting agriculture producers and fishers along with the development of small food enterprises. The LASA program provides grants that directly benefit and strengthen RI’s local food system by providing funding for projects that help support the growth, development, and marketing of RI Grown produce and RI Seafood. Over the last 12 years, LASA has provided $3,111,238 through individual program grants up to $20,000 with no direct match required.

In this grant round, 33 awards were distributed across various categories, including agriculture, aquaculture, seafood or fishery-based projects, and farmers' markets that support these sectors. Given the strong competition, the LASA committee conducted a thorough evaluation process. The goal was to ensure that funding recommendations were equitable and diverse, considering factors such as Environmental Justice alongside scores. The final list of grantees reflects the program’s commitment to expanding the scope and diversity of its awardees.

“The LASA program remains a vital source of support for Rhode Island’s local food industry,” said Governor Dan McKee. “Given the unpredictability of federal funding support, state-led investment is critical to providing stability for our farmers, fishers, and food producers, while strengthening our state’s food security and economic resilience.”

“The LASA grant program taps into our state’s incredible potential by building on our existing strengths,” said Senate Environment & Agriculture Committee Chairwoman V. Susan Sosnowski (D-Dist. 37, South Kingstown). “These grants enhance food security, boost small businesses, and make Rhode Island more sustainable and resilient. They are an investment in our people and our future, and in the agriculture and seafood industries that mean so much to our state. I am grateful to the many supporters and stakeholders who continue to make this program possible.”

“The LASA program creates opportunity, promotes sustainability, and expands access to healthy local food options across our state,” said Senate Majority Whip David P. Tikoian (D-Dist. 22, Smithfield, North Providence, Lincoln). “The latest round of grants reaffirms our commitment to this program, and to ensuring we have a thriving local food system here in Rhode Island.”

“LASA grants have been instrumental in growing a robust, resilient, and sustainable local food industry in Rhode Island,” said Representative Teresa A. Tanzi (D-Dist. 34, South Kingstown, Narragansett). “This year, the Commercial Fisheries Center of Rhode Island is receiving a grant to expand their successful seafood donation program, which does important work in my district and beyond by suppling fresh local seafood to vulnerable community members, while supporting local fishers and reducing waste by finding a home for species that are under-appreciated in the market. Another grantee is the Narragansett-based Wicked Tiny Farm, which will be improving the overall efficiency of their operation, particularly by upgrading their wash-pack and sanitation stations. Both of these projects are improving resiliency, equity, and sustainability by ensuring that we can produce and deliver food locally to those who need it.”

“Today’s LASA awards will continue to help Rhode Island’s farmers, fishers, and food producers expand their operations, increase efficiency, and implement sustainable practices,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “As federal programs supporting local food systems face uncertainty and cuts, continued state support for LASA is crucial for the resilience of Rhode Island’s local food system.”

LASA 2025 grantees:

Annie’s Farm (Providence) - $8,881: To purchase a tool shed, small animal exclusion fencing, and irrigation equipment to boost production of vegetables and African specialty crops, along with harvest bins and carts.

Aquidneck Island Oyster Company (South Kingstown) - $20,000: For a shellfish counting machine to support operations to meet the growing demand for bay scallops and enhance oyster production.

Ayers Foundation (Westerly) - $13,600: To upgrade to a more powerful generator to expand volume capacity and ensure uninterrupted service for the Farmers Community Food Hub cold storage facilities.

Big Train Farm (North Scituate) - $19,980: To support six beginning farm operations in the Seed to Seed Farm School apprenticeship program, which provides training in core farm business skills and wage assistance.

Chai Thao dba Daily Farm (Providence) - $17,502: To purchase a walk-in cooler for vegetable storage to ensure proper storage and handling of vegetables for markets.

Chou Vang (Hope) - $7,000: For an outdoor wood storage shed to store farm equipment and produce. This extra space will benefit all the Southside Community Land Trust farmers at the Good Earth Farm.

Commercial Fisheries Center of RI (Wakefield) - $18,000: To expand the reach of the Seafood Donation Program, which provides underappreciated, local seafood species caught by RI Fishermen and fishing businesses to Rhode Islanders facing food insecurity.

Eliya Ntahondereye (Providence) - $5,444: For a walk-behind tractor and tiller, new harvest bins for farmer’s market and wholesale sales, and other small equipment like fencing and a garden cart.

Farm Coast Brewery dba Gnarly Vines Farm (Tiverton) - $13,546: To upgrade mobile poultry processing equipment to improve efficiency, worker safety, and processing capacity to reduce costs and meet the growing demand for direct-to-consumer poultry sales.

Farm Fresh Rhode Island (Providence) - $18,000: To expand Hope’s Harvest program to support small, BIPOC farmers in Rhode Island by providing contracts to grow produce for the emergency food system, thereby connecting food insecure communities with farmers' fresh, healthy, locally grown fruits and vegetables.

Farmacy Herbs LLC (Providence) - $18,136: To expand production by renovating the current drying room to help reduce electricity costs, ensure better climate controls, and a shorter drying and processing cycle for herbal teas and products.

Grateful Bee Apiary (North Smithfield) - $19,533: To double honey production and enhance processing capabilities, which will increase local honey availability, improve food safety, and strengthen partnerships with Rhode Island farms through pollination services and market access.

Hallene Farm Products (West Kingston) - $11,959: To upgrade and modernize greenhouse heating systems to reduce costs, improve heat consistency, and minimize crop failures.

Hmong RI Association, Inc. (Providence) - $17,225: To acquire essential tractor components, including a rototiller, front-end loader, flail mower, and field cultivator to modernize farming operations by improving soil preparation, weed management, and material handling, reducing manual labor and operational inefficiencies.

Hoofprint Farm (Foster) - $20,000: To construct a dedicated production and processing facility and install a commercial-grade walk-in cooler to enhance the quality and longevity of locally grown flowers.

Interstellar Microgreens LLC (West Warwick) - $13,000: To purchase a flat filler, a key piece of equipment, that will automate production, reduce labor demands, and increase operational capacity by 400%.

Local Patch LLC (Portsmouth) - $3,950: To increase carrot production and distribution to local food banks and improve washing processes by using a barrel washer.

Lovewell Farms (Hope Valley) - $19,951: To expand operations by 50% to increase production and value-added product capacity to meet growing market demand while supporting sustainable farming practices.

Lucayda Farm LLC (Cranston) - $20,000: To support production automation to support chemical-free edible plant starts, increasing capacity by 50% and enhancing efficiency, and expanding service to 20 new CSA members.

Narragansett Indian Tribe (Charlestown) - $10,879: To purchase equipment and supplies to provide healthy, culturally relevant traditional foods to the Tribal community, promoting healing and well-being while reconnecting with ancestral gardening practices and reclaiming food sovereignty and addressing health disparities rooted in historical trauma caused by colonization.

Northern Rhode Island Conservation District (Johnston) - $20,000: To improve and upgrade the electrical infrastructure for current agricultural producers at Snake Den Farm, so they can expand their propagation operations and support future agricultural land leases.

Open fArms Retreat (Cumberland) - $19,895: To purchase a small tractor to increase production, sustainability, and capacity of the extensive no-till raised bed system for produce and herb production.

P&L Bayside Apiary (Barrington) - $11,453: To upgrade and expand queen-rearing and nucleus colony production to meet the growing demands of local beekeepers and farmers.

Phoenix Ocean Farm (Portsmouth) - $3,700: To expand a newly re-established oyster farm in the Sakonnet River through the purchase of 20 bottom cages, enabling growth from 25,000 to 100,000 oyster seedlings.

Potter’s Farm (Providence) - $20,000: To purchase a walk-behind tiller with interchangeable implements and fencing materials to improve efficiency and protect crops.

Quonnie LLC (Charlestown) - $20,000: To install a clam sorting and counting machine and shucking equipment, along with additional shellfish harvesting tools to support the processing, handling, and distribution of underutilized seafood species.

Sanctuary Herbs of Providence (Smithfield) - $5,971: To purchase a commercial dehydrator and an upgraded POS system. These improvements will increase our purchasing power with the local farmers we partner with and decrease the amount of time it takes to dehydrate goods for our value-added tea blends and spices.

Small World Farm, LLC (Little Compton) - $20,000: To install a walk-in cold storage unit to preserve harvest and expand market opportunities and reduce food waste, enhance collaboration with neighboring farmers, and support food security.

Smithfield Growers (Smithfield) - $9,799: To expand mushroom production through the acquisition of upgraded equipment to streamline production, improve efficiency, and support growth to meet increasing demand.

Stonehenge Farm (Pascoag) - $19,888: To upgrade equipment used for cold storage to more effectively produce, store, and sell a greater quantity of food on site.

The Cove Oyster Co. LLC (Narragansett) - $18,500: To purchase cages for shellfish bed restoration work and to engage BIPOC youth through engagement programs.

West Passage Oyster Company (North Kingstown) - $12,740: To unlock new markets by increasing oyster production by 29% through sustainable aquaculture.

Wicked Tiny Farm LLC (Narragansett) - $12,564: To purchase harvesting equipment, upgraded equipment for sanitation systems, and a multi-use trailer to provide on-farm and at-market cold storage for harvested crops.

DEM works across many fronts to benefit and strengthen RI’s green economy and to assist local farmers and fishers in growing their businesses. DEM also continues to make investments in critical infrastructure as well as provide farm incubation space to new farmers through its Urban Edge Farm and Snake Den Farm properties.

Rhode Island is home to a thriving young farmer network, with more than 1,000 farms. According to the recently published 2022 Census of Agriculture, Rhode Island has the highest percentage of beginning farmers in the country. Both the number of farms and the total land in farms in RI grew from 2017 to 2022 according to the census data, demonstrating the increased support for local agriculture and food throughout the state. Supporting local agriculture benefits all Rhode Islanders, ensures our future food security, enhances our environment, and celebrates the state’s unique food cultures and landscape.