Hamilton Delivers Immersive Experiences at IMTS and McKesson IdeaShare 2024

Hamilton’s creative experiential designs captivate audiences and deliver exceptional results.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hamilton , a leader in experiential marketing, continues to drive success for its clients through immersive and innovative experiences. Hamilton partnered with ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions and Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) to create engaging exhibits at two major industry events: International Manufacturing Technology Show (ITMS) 2024 and McKesson IdeaShare 2024.At IMTS 2024, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions aimed to showcase its metrology solutions while standing out among competitors. Hamilton crafted an experience that integrated immersive design elements, including towering structures and anamorphic video walls, to draw attention to ZEISS’s product offerings. The journey featured gamification, interactive kiosks, and a custom mobile app, encouraging attendees to engage deeply with the brand. This approach resulted in substantial leads and high levels of attendee interaction.For McKesson IdeaShare 2024, Hamilton worked with IPC to design an exhibit centered around the “Future Ready” theme. The exhibit provoked thought and inspired attendees about the future of pharmacy, with a visually impactful upward-angled design symbolizing forward momentum. IPC’s exhibit successfully attracted new and existing members, showcasing the organization’s commitment to innovation and growth within the pharmacy industry.Hamilton has been busy creating immersive experiences for a variety of clients, each tailored to their unique goals. From interactive journeys for industry leaders to thought-provoking spaces, these recent projects underscore Hamilton’s ability to create meaningful experiences that drive engagement, generate leads, and deliver measurable results for their clients.About Hamilton:Hamilton is a full-service event marketing agency with a 75-year legacy creating immersive brand experiences for companies throughout North America and around the world. We design, produce, and execute integrated experiences – exhibits, events, environments, and digital solutions – that drive meaningful connections between your brand and your audience.

