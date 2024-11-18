Attorney General Jackley, Marshall County State’s Attorney Rapkoch Announce Britton Man Sentenced for Possession of Child Pornography

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Nov. 15, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and Marshall County State’s Attorney Victor Rapkoch announce a Britton man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after earlier pleading guilty to two counts of possessing, manufacturing or distributing child pornography.

John Luke Dalstein, 31, was sentenced this week in Marshall County Circuit Court. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison on each count, with five years suspended on each count. The sentences will be served concurrently.

The defendant was arrested after a CyberTip was investigated by the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit, which is part of the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

“This investigation is another example of how our ICAC unit protects children from on-line predators,” said Attorney General Jackley.

DCI and ICAC investigated the case, which was prosecuted by the Marshall County State’s Attorney’s Office.

-30-