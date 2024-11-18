Submit Release
News Search

There were 911 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,639 in the last 365 days.

West Virginia State Office of Rural Health unveils newest issue of “Country Roads” magazine as companion to National Rural

Governor Jim Justice has proclaimed that West Virginia will join states across the country in observing National Rural Health Day on Thursday, November 21, 2024. In honor of this important occasion, the West Virginia Department of Health’s State Office of Rural Health (SORH) is proud to release the Fall 2024 edition of “Country Roads,” a publication dedicated to raising awareness of the ongoing efforts of rural healthcare providers, communities, and organizations. 


The magazine’s most recent issue highlights innovative health programs, community partnerships, and strategies aimed at improving health outcomes in some of West Virginia’s most rural areas.  


“Having this newest issue of ‘Country Roads’ available to the public for Rural Health Day is a wonderful resource,” shares Cabinet Secretary Sherri Young, DO, MBA, FAAFP. “We always want to recognize and uplift our rural healthcare providers and partners. As you leaf through the pages of this magazine, you can see all the great work they are doing right here at home. I encourage everyone to take a look and learn more about healthcare in our communities, especially those that are not as accessible.” 


"We are excited to share this latest edition of ‘Country Roads,’ which reflects our commitment to enhancing the health and well-being of our rural populations," adds SORH Interim Director Lisa Lewis. "We hope this magazine serves as a valuable resource for community leaders, healthcare providers, and residents alike."


In the last year, the SORH has published its second and third issues of “Country Roads;” secured a competitive five-year grant of more than $3 million for the WV Medicare Rural Hospital Flexibility Program; and held numerous regional rural health meetings, bringing together provider-based and independent clinics from across West Virginia. Additionally, the office’s ongoing promotion of provider loan repayment and J-1 Visa waiver programs has supported thousands of patient-care encounters across West Virginia.


To learn more about “Country Roads” and to view all published issues, click here​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

West Virginia State Office of Rural Health unveils newest issue of “Country Roads” magazine as companion to National Rural

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more