West Virginia State Office of Rural Health unveils newest issue of “Country Roads” magazine as companion to National Rural

Governor Jim Justice has proclaimed that West Virginia will join states across the country in observing National Rural Health Day on Thursday, November 21, 2024. In honor of this important occasion, the West Virginia Department of Health’s State Office of Rural Health (SORH) is proud to release the Fall 2024 edition of “Country Roads,” a publication dedicated to raising awareness of the ongoing efforts of rural healthcare providers, communities, and organizations.





The magazine’s most recent issue highlights innovative health programs, community partnerships, and strategies aimed at improving health outcomes in some of West Virginia’s most rural areas.





“Having this newest issue of ‘Country Roads’ available to the public for Rural Health Day is a wonderful resource,” shares Cabinet Secretary Sherri Young, DO, MBA, FAAFP. “We always want to recognize and uplift our rural healthcare providers and partners. As you leaf through the pages of this magazine, you can see all the great work they are doing right here at home. I encourage everyone to take a look and learn more about healthcare in our communities, especially those that are not as accessible.”







"We are excited to share this latest edition of ‘Country Roads,’ which reflects our commitment to enhancing the health and well-being of our rural populations," adds SORH Interim Director Lisa Lewis. "We hope this magazine serves as a valuable resource for community leaders, healthcare providers, and residents alike."





In the last year, the SORH has published its second and third issues of “Country Roads;” secured a competitive five-year grant of more than $3 million for the WV Medicare Rural Hospital Flexibility Program; and held numerous regional rural health meetings, bringing together provider-based and independent clinics from across West Virginia. Additionally, the office’s ongoing promotion of provider loan repayment and J-1 Visa waiver programs has supported thousands of patient-care encounters across West Virginia.



