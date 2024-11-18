West Virginia State Office of Rural Health unveils newest issue of “Country Roads” magazine as companion to National Rural
The magazine’s most recent issue highlights innovative health programs, community partnerships, and strategies aimed at improving health outcomes in some of West Virginia’s most rural areas.
“Having this newest issue of ‘Country Roads’ available to the public for Rural Health Day is a wonderful resource,” shares Cabinet Secretary Sherri Young, DO, MBA, FAAFP. “We always want to recognize and uplift our rural healthcare providers and partners. As you leaf through the pages of this magazine, you can see all the great work they are doing right here at home. I encourage everyone to take a look and learn more about healthcare in our communities, especially those that are not as accessible.”
"We are excited to share this latest edition of ‘Country Roads,’ which reflects our commitment to enhancing the health and well-being of our rural populations," adds SORH Interim Director Lisa Lewis. "We hope this magazine serves as a valuable resource for community leaders, healthcare providers, and residents alike."
In the last year, the SORH has published its second and third issues of “Country Roads;” secured a competitive five-year grant of more than $3 million for the WV Medicare Rural Hospital Flexibility Program; and held numerous regional rural health meetings, bringing together provider-based and independent clinics from across West Virginia. Additionally, the office’s ongoing promotion of provider loan repayment and J-1 Visa waiver programs has supported thousands of patient-care encounters across West Virginia.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.