Pro Vice Chancellor Principal, The UWI Five Island Campus, Delivers 26th Sir Arthur Lewis Memorial Lecture

26th Sir Arthur Lewis Memorial Lecture

26th Sir Arthur Lewis Memorial Lecture

26th Sir Arthur Lewis Memorial Lecture

BASSETERRE, SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) hosted the 26th Sir Arthur Lewis Memorial Lecture, at the Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium, ECCB Headquarters, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, on 13 November from 6:00 p.m.

Pro Vice Chancellor Principal of The University of the West Indies (UWI) Five Islands Campus - Professor, Justin Robinson - delivered the lecture on the theme: Resilience and Shared Prosperity: Implications and Imperatives for Small Island Developing States.

Professor Robinson is a national of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and is a proud UWI Alumnus with a BSc in Management Studies (First Class Honours) from the Cave Hill Campus. He is a Professor of Corporate Finance, and his research interests are in Capital Markets in Developing Countries, Public Finance, Financial Risk Management, and Corporate Finance. He has published over 50 refereed publications in several regional and international journals.

The ECCB introduced the Sir Arthur Lewis Memorial Lecture in November, 1996. The lecture honours the memory of Sir Arthur Lewis, Nobel Laureate in Economics, who made a significant contribution to Caribbean regional integration. The lecture was the featured event which preceded the Annual Conference with Licensed Financial Institutions operating in the eight ECCB member countries.

The public was invited to tune in to the lecture, which aired live on ECCB Connects’ Facebook and YouTube platforms, as well as on national television and radio stations throughout the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

Shermalon Kirby
Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
869-465-2537
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pro Vice Chancellor Principal, The UWI Five Island Campus, Delivers 26th Sir Arthur Lewis Memorial Lecture

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Shermalon Kirby
Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
869-465-2537
Company/Organization
Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB)
Bird Rock
Basseterre, 00265
Saint Kitts and Nevis
869-465-2537
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) was established in October 1983. It is the Monetary Authority for a group of eight island economies namely - Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The Agreement establishing the ECCB as the monetary authority for the eight ECCB participating governments, was signed on 5 July 1983 in Trinidad and Tobago. The ECCB was officially commissioned on 1 October 1983, replacing the Eastern Caribbean Currency Authority (ECCA) which was established in March 1965. The primary objective of the ECCB is to maintain the stability of the Eastern Caribbean Currency and the integrity of the banking system. Signing of the ECCB Agreement 5 July 1983 : L-R: Hon Lester Bird - Deputy Prime Minister, Antigua and Barbuda; Hon Maurice Bishop - Prime Minister, Grenada; Hon John Osborne - Chief Minister, Montserrat; Mr Cecil Jacobs - Governor, ECCB; Mr Vaughn Lewis - Director General - OECS; Hon Dame Mary Eugenia Charles - Prime Minister, Commonwealth of Dominica; Hon Kennedy Simmonds - Prime Minister, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis; Hon John Compton - Prime Minister, Saint Lucia; Hon Milton Cato - Prime Minister, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Anguilla became a full member of the ECCB on 1 April 1987.

https://www.eccb-centralbank.org/

More From This Author
Pro Vice Chancellor Principal, The UWI Five Island Campus, Delivers 26th Sir Arthur Lewis Memorial Lecture
Bank of Saint Lucia Ltd Walks Away With Inaugural ECCU Distinguished Bank of the Year Award
Executives of ECCU Financial Institutions Meet for 6th Annual Conference
View All Stories From This Author