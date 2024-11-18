Bank of Saint Lucia Ltd Walks Away With Inaugural ECCU Distinguished Bank of the Year Award

BASSETERRE, SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bank of Saint Lucia Ltd is the first commercial bank operating in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) to receive the ECCU Distinguished Bank of the Year Award.

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) presented the award at the ECCB Bank of the Year Awards Ceremony held on 13 November at its headquarters, Basseterre, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis.

The ECCU Distinguished Bank of the Year Award was launched in 2024 to honour banks that demonstrate the ability to turn challenges into opportunities through strategic initiatives and innovative business practices in a dynamic market environment.

Five other awards were presented at the Ceremony. The categories and recipients of the awards were:
1. Corporate Social Responsibility - Bank of Saint Lucia Ltd;
2. Customer Service – Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited;
3. Financial Education and Empowerment - Bank of Saint Lucia Ltd;
4. Support to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) – Bank of Saint Lucia Ltd; and
5. Technological Innovation – CIBC (Antigua).

Eleven of the commercial banks which operate in the ECCU submitted 35 entries for the various awards. Six of the banks were shortlisted for the interview stage which formed 30.0 per cent of the overall score. Over 2,000 members of the public participated in the online voting, which represented 20.0 per cent of the overall score.

In his remarks following the Awards Ceremony, Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N.J. Antoine, congratulated the participating banks and the award recipients. He emphasised the importance of the Support to MSMEs category and urged all banks to collaborate with the Eastern Caribbean Partial Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECPCGC) to support the growth of small businesses in the ECCU. He posited that helping MSMEs contributed significantly to efforts to double the size of the ECCU economy.

The 2024 ECCU Bank of the Year Awards ceremony can be viewed on the ECCB Connects YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Legal Disclaimer:

About

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) was established in October 1983. It is the Monetary Authority for a group of eight island economies namely - Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The Agreement establishing the ECCB as the monetary authority for the eight ECCB participating governments, was signed on 5 July 1983 in Trinidad and Tobago. The ECCB was officially commissioned on 1 October 1983, replacing the Eastern Caribbean Currency Authority (ECCA) which was established in March 1965. The primary objective of the ECCB is to maintain the stability of the Eastern Caribbean Currency and the integrity of the banking system. Signing of the ECCB Agreement 5 July 1983 : L-R: Hon Lester Bird - Deputy Prime Minister, Antigua and Barbuda; Hon Maurice Bishop - Prime Minister, Grenada; Hon John Osborne - Chief Minister, Montserrat; Mr Cecil Jacobs - Governor, ECCB; Mr Vaughn Lewis - Director General - OECS; Hon Dame Mary Eugenia Charles - Prime Minister, Commonwealth of Dominica; Hon Kennedy Simmonds - Prime Minister, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis; Hon John Compton - Prime Minister, Saint Lucia; Hon Milton Cato - Prime Minister, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Anguilla became a full member of the ECCB on 1 April 1987.

https://www.eccb-centralbank.org/

