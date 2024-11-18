MultiLane Extends Partnership with Advantest, Targeting Exascale-Level Test Demands

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Test Leaders Join Forces for Ultra High-Speed Production Test:Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier MultiLane, Inc. today announced that it is continuing its partnership with Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857). Together, the companies will develop top-tier instrumentation for cost-effective testing of next-generation digital high-speed interfaces. High-performance compute (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) applications in data centers are driving increased bandwidths for their underlying interconnect technologies. This means that 1.6T networking will require high-speed digital interfaces operating at 224 Gbps/lane.The ongoing partnership between the two test leaders has seen new strides and innovations in bringing comprehensive, integrated solutions to validate next-generation networks with top-tier signal integrity and test accuracy. MultiLane has expanded its catalog of automated test equipment (ATE) instruments to include the OT4039FN 224Gbps/lane Bit Error Rate Tester (BERT) for 1.6T solutions and the OT4025F 70 GHz-bandwidth Digital Sampling Oscilloscope (DSO). The instruments are fitted to the Advantest V93000 test platform with the EXA Scale MultiLane Extension in the form of cartridges for high-volume testing with the highest throughput.With the advent of AI networking driving an urgent, unprecedented demand for the highest possible speeds, these new instruments further expand the Advantest V93000 EXA Scale’s digital and analog frequency limits, enabling benchtop-level performance and characterization for ATE.“MultiLane’s partnership with Advantest enables some key innovations in semiconductor testing,” said Michel Haddad, GM of Measurement Solutions at MultiLane. “The demand for ultra-high-speed networks today necessitates a drastically accelerated time to market, and our combined efforts in the ATE space to create a fully integrated solution for our customers to meet those requirements with full confidence at wafer-scale and beyond.”“We created our EXA Scale platform to address the rapidly growing test demands of exascale-class digital ICs – most notably, those targeting AI, HPC and other data-hungry applications,” said Ralf Stoffels, general manager, and executive vice president of Advantest's V93000 Product Unit. “Our expanded relationship with MultiLane, integrating their test instruments with our ATE systems, will further enhance our capabilities to test advanced high-speed interfaces.”About MultiLane:MultiLane Inc. is a leading provider of High-Speed IO and Data Center Interconnect test solutions from 10G to 800G. Products include BERTs, TDR, optical and electrical oscilloscopes, optical switch boxes, and a host of MSA-compliant development tools for QSFP-DD, OSFP, OSFP-XD and other leading standards. MultiLane’s products are used to test semiconductors, DACs, AOCs, active cables, optical transceivers, and system switch cards. MultiLane also offers compliance and interoperability test services along with highspeed design consultation and development services.

