The Perfect Storm Unveils New Single “Magic Feeling” from Forthcoming LP, “Maiden Voyage”

‘Magic Feeling’ is about those moments of connection and wonder that make life extraordinary. We wanted to capture that euphoria and share it in a way that feels timeless and alive.”
— James Krakat, Vocals/guitar

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Albany-based pop rock/alternative trio The Perfect Storm is set to electrify the music scene with the release of their highly anticipated single, “Magic Feeling,” now available on all streaming platforms. This track offers a tantalizing glimpse into the band’s forthcoming debut album, Maiden Voyage, scheduled for release in early 2025 via MTS Records/Virgin/Universal.

With its lush harmonies, heartfelt storytelling, and a captivating blend of pop rock and alt-country vibes, “Magic Feeling” encapsulates the signature sound that has made The Perfect Storm one of the most buzzed-about bands on the alternative scene.

“‘Magic Feeling’ is about those moments of connection and wonder that make life extraordinary,” says guitarist/vocalist James Krakat. “We wanted to capture that euphoria and share it in a way that feels timeless and alive.”

The new single builds on the success of The Perfect Storm’s breakout track “Lucky Guy,” which recently climbed to Number 5 on the National Radio Hits Top 40 chart. The band’s ability to craft infectious melodies and authentic lyrics has resonated with fans across genres, making them a staple in New York’s Capital District music scene and beyond.

Formed in 2020, The Perfect Storm consists of longtime friends James Krakat, Matty Kirtoglou, and Ethan Lynch. What began as a pandemic-era creative outlet evolved into a powerhouse trio blending pop, rock, and alternative sounds. Known for their compelling live performances and a knack for blending tight harmonies with driving rhythms, the band’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Their debut album Maiden Voyage reflects their evolution as artists and storytellers. From introspective ballads to high-energy anthems, the LP promises to take listeners on a journey through the highs and lows of life, love, and the pursuit of dreams.

Fans can expect Maiden Voyage to showcase The Perfect Storm’s signature style: a seamless fusion of heartfelt storytelling, radio-ready hooks, and the raw energy of a band with something to say.

Follow The Perfect Storm:

– Website: www.theperfectstormmusic.com

– Facebook: facebook.com/musictheperfectstorm

– X (formerly Twitter): @PerfectStorm518

– Instagram: @theperfectstormmusic

-TikTok: @theperfectstormmusic

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


