Orlando Plastic Surgeon Delves Into Potential Health Benefits of Tummy Tuck

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A tummy tuck is among the most frequently performed procedures in the United States and offers a more sculpted abdominal profile for patients affected by weight gain, pregnancy, or aging. While the cosmetic benefits of tummy tuck surgery are well-documented, some individuals may not be as familiar with the ways in which abdominoplasty can enhance health and well-being. Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani, an Orlando-based board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeon, prioritizes informing those considering a tummy tuck of the full spectrum of results possible, as well as the potential limitations and risks associated with the procedure. The medical benefits possible with a tummy tuck range from enhanced mobility and a stronger core to improved overall comfort, depending on details unique to each patient.One of the primary motivations behind tummy tuck surgery is the desire to flatten a bulging belly, which is characterized by a protrusion of the midsection caused by weak internal musculature. By surgically tightening these weakened muscles, abdominoplasty can not only help flatten the stomach — it can also provide additional support for the spine and help improve conditions accentuated by a lack of core strength. With the repair of separated abdominal muscles during a tummy tuck, many patients also enjoy reduced back pain, ventral hernia repair, and improved posture.Abdominoplasty has also been known to reduce stress urinary incontinence (SUI), particularly in women who gave birth via vaginal delivery. Studies have shown that tummy tuck patients affected by SUI experienced less instances of uncontrollable leakage throughout their day when compared to those who didn’t receive a tummy tuck. Depending on each patient’s needs, this can improve confidence as well as generally enhance patients’ overall comfort.Indirectly, a tummy tuck has also been linked to a healthier, more active lifestyle post-surgery. For many patients, abdominoplasty gives them the confidence and motivation to achieve their weight loss goals and maintain the new body contours gained from their procedure. According to Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani, the most important aspect of considering a tummy tuck is enlisting a qualified and highly experienced plastic surgeon to openly communicate what’s possible with surgery.About Jon Paul Trevisani, MD, FACSDr. Jon Paul Trevisani is a board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeon in Orlando offering advanced cosmetic procedures such as facelift surgery, blepharoplasty, abdominoplasty, and liposuction. An Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine, Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani has been honored with numerous awards, including being named one of “America’s Top Plastic Surgeons” by the Consumer’s Research Council of America, and one of the “Premier Plastic Surgeons of Central and West Coast Florida” by magazine publications like Allureand Glamour. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS) and belongs to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS). Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani is available for interview upon request.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.jptrev.com/news-room/orlando-plastic-surgeon-delves-into-potential-health-benefits-of-tummy-tuck/ ###The Aesthetic Surgery Centre413 Lake Howell Rd.Maitland, FL 32751(407) 677-8999Rosemont Media(858) 200-0044

